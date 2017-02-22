City Board To Issue Requests For Proposals For City-Owned Parking Lot

 Wednesday, February 22, 2017 59.9°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

A city board on Wednesday voted to issue a Request for Proposals on a .66-acre city parking lot that is across King Street from the St. John's Restaurant.

The city bought the lot in 2007 from architect Thomas Johnson for $195,000.

Stacy Richardson, chief of staff to Mayor Andy Berke and a member of the five-person Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, said the lot has spaces for some 80 city fleet vehicles. But she said the fleet vehicles could be accommodated at other city lots.

She said King Street is ripe for development and use of the lot by a developer "could help unlock the potential" and put it back on the tax rolls.

Developer Hiren Desai earlier announced that he plans to build the Moxy Hotel nearby and develop 100 apartments in an old warehouse.

The RFP is worded to encourage developers to construct a parking garage at the site.

The RFPs are due to be returned by March 9 at 4 p.m.

The CDRC will reconvene to consider the proposals. 

Also, board members were told that the PFM financial consulting will have a $50,000 fee for the initial work on preparing the sale of the city-owned Chattanoogan Hotel on South Broad Street.

Officials said the remainder of the fee would come from proceeds of the sale.

 


Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

Graham Suggests CSLA Move To One Of The Under-Utilized County Schools


Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

Opinion

Getting The Message

Our school age youth have inspired me with their responses during “Q and A” sessions after my readings as a volunteer during African American History Celebrations and Read across America Celebration, too.  Before this school year, I read to classes at Orchard Knob Elementary School and at Rivermont Elementary School, here in Hamilton County.   Their answers to factual ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Marshall’s 3% Folly

The National Health Interview Survey is believed to be the best gauge of health and behaviors in the United States. It is under the umbrella of the nation’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so first let me share that the figures I am going to present are directly attributed to what is the best source believed to be out there. I didn’t make these numbers up and I had nothing ... (click for more)

Sports

Ooltewah Softball Ranked No. 33 In MaxPreps Preseason Top 50

Ooltewah’s softball team is ranked No. 33 nationally in the Maxpreps Preseason Top 50 and junior Kayla Boseman is on the website’s preseason All-America team. The Lady Owls finished third in the 2015 TSSAA Class 3A state tournament, but was eliminated by Stewarts Creek 6-2 in the sectional. Ooltewah has a combined record of 81-16 over the past two seasons. Coach Jon Massey ... (click for more)

Cleveland Manhandles East Hamilton For District 5-3A Tourney Title

Almost every time Diontae Davis got the basketball in his hands he heard a little voice. “Give me the ball! Give me the ball!” It was Davis’ teammate KK Curry. Davis fed Curry a steady diet of passes from every imaginable angle on the court and so did other teammates. The big, lanky junior responded with a game-high 29 points and led Cleveland to a surprising ... (click for more)


