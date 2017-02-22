 Thursday, February 23, 2017 56.7°F   overcast   Overcast

Just 3,267 Have Voted In The City Election After 7 Days Of Early Voting

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Just 3,267 Chattanooga voters have cast ballots after seven days of early voting leading up to the March 7 city election.

One day just 48 people showed up at the Northgate voting site.

Only 88 went to the most popular early voting site - the election office off Amnicola Highway the same day.

The high turnout thus far has been 199 at the election office on Tuesday.

The total high turnout was also on Tuesday with 556 going to the four sites. The others are Brainerd and Collegedale.

The low was 239 on Saturday.

In 2013 in the mayor's race when Andy Berke won his first term, there were 17,873 votes cast out of 105,921 registered city voters.

He is seeking a second term with challenges from David Crockett, Larry Grohn and Chris Long.

All the nine City Council seats are up for grabs. However, Ken Smith and Carol Berz are unopposed. Darrin Ledford is the only candidate for the District 4 seat now held by Mr. Grohn.


