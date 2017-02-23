 Friday, February 24, 2017 56.3°F   clear   Clear

Just 3,735 Have Voted In The City Election After 8 Days Of Early Voting

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Just 3,735 Chattanooga voters have cast ballots after eight days of early voting leading up to the March 7 city election.

One day just 48 people showed up at the Northgate voting site.

Only 88 went to the most popular early voting site - the election office off Amnicola Highway the same day.

The high turnout thus far has been 199 at the election office on Tuesday.

The total high turnout was also on Tuesday with 556 going to the four sites. The others are Brainerd and Collegedale.

The low was 239 on Saturday.

In 2013 in the mayor's race when Andy Berke won his first term, there were 17,873 votes cast out of 105,921 registered city voters.

He is seeking a second term with challenges from David Crockett, Larry Grohn and Chris Long.

All the nine City Council seats are up for grabs. However, Ken Smith and Carol Berz are unopposed. Darrin Ledford is the only candidate for the District 4 seat now held by Mr. Grohn.


Opinion

CVB Should Share Financials With The Home Folks

The recent debate over the Convention and Visitor's Bureau's funding and budget has gotten ugly. A Hamilton County commissioner has asked questions and made comments about the CVB. The director of the CVB has organized a campaign to dismiss the commissioner's questions and comments. The children on the playground are choosing sides and nothing useful seems to be happening. It's ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Haggling Must Stop

Far be it for me to suggest the Hamilton County Commission and the School Board need to spend more time at recess but it was obvious this week the two groups need to work at being better friends. We have nine county commissioners and just as many corresponding school board members to work together for the betterment of one entity – Hamilton County. Everybody who thinks that is happening ... (click for more)

Sports

Legendary Howard Coach Henry Bowles Dies At 80

Legendary Howard High Coach Henry Wesley Bowles, Sr., has died at the age of 80 after a lengthy illness. Coach Bowles was born in Chattanooga on Oct. 14, 1936. He graduated from Howard High School, class of 1955, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Lane College, Jackson, Tn. While at Lane College, he was student council president, business manager and Who’s Who among ... (click for more)

Silverdale Girls Claim District 5-A Championship

The face and philosophy might have changed, but the expectations for the Silverdale Baptist Academy girls’ basketball team remained the same. Heading into the season with five seniors and a first-year, first-time head coach in Victor Underwood, the Lady Seahawks had their sights set on winning a District 5-A championship. Wednesday night, they achieved that goal with ... (click for more)


