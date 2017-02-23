 Thursday, February 23, 2017 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Inmate Dies At County Workhouse On Wednesday Night; Investigation Underway

Thursday, February 23, 2017

An inmate died at the county workhouse at Silverdale on Wednesday night, and an investigation is underway.

 

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies/CID were called to investigate the death of an inmate at CoreCivic (formerly CCA).  The inmate was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased at that time.

 

 

The identity of the inmate will not be released pending notification of the family. 

 

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has been directed by District Attorney Neal Pinkston to investigate the incident.   

 

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office has been notified and will be conducting an investigation into the cause of death.


February 23, 2017

Dalton Police Arrest 8 In Prostitution Sting

February 23, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

February 23, 2017

Bailey Arrested After Authorities Get Wind Of Large Marijuana Shipment From California To Soddy Daisy


The Dalton Police Department arrested eight potential “Johns” in a prostitution sting  on Wednesday  night. In recent months, Dalton detectives have received complaints of prostitutes ... (click for more)

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE B 31 F 0 1 GS 1570989 DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE ANDERSON, GLORIA ... (click for more)

Authorities have arrested Jackie Dale Bailey after getting wind that a large shipment of marijuana was being sent from California to Soddy Daisy. Bailey, 40, of 418 Holder Lane, was taken ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Dalton Police Arrest 8 In Prostitution Sting

The Dalton Police Department arrested eight potential “Johns” in a prostitution sting  on Wednesday  night. In recent months, Dalton detectives have received complaints of prostitutes operating in the area and have been investigating.  An undercover officer posed as a prostitute for the operation. Investigators placed an ad online and the suspects agreed to ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE B 31 F 0 1 GS 1570989 DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE B 31 F 0 2 GS 1570990 LIGHT LAW VIOLATION ARD, KEVIN W 32 M 0 1 GS 1182477 VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW ARD, KEVIN W 32 M 0 2 GS 1182478 FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW ARD, KEVIN ... (click for more)

Opinion

Getting The Message

Our school age youth have inspired me with their responses during “Q and A” sessions after my readings as a volunteer during African American History Celebrations and Read across America Celebration, too.  Before this school year, I read to classes at Orchard Knob Elementary School and at Rivermont Elementary School, here in Hamilton County.   Their answers to factual ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ed Chief ‘Embarrassed’

At the start of the school year in September, Tennessee’s Commissioner of Education Dr. Candice McQueen held an “educational summit” with state legislators from embattled Hamilton County. The entire “summit” took a prescribed 90 minutes and was such a dog-and-pony show her strongest statement was, "Create your plan around the right vision, have some metrics and align to the right ... (click for more)

Sports

Ooltewah Softball Ranked No. 33 In MaxPreps Preseason Top 50

Ooltewah’s softball team is ranked No. 33 nationally in the Maxpreps Preseason Top 50 and junior Kayla Boseman is on the website’s preseason All-America team. The Lady Owls finished third in the 2015 TSSAA Class 3A state tournament, but was eliminated by Stewarts Creek 6-2 in the sectional. Ooltewah has a combined record of 81-16 over the past two seasons. Coach Jon Massey ... (click for more)

Silverdale Girls Claim District 5-A Championship

The face and philosophy might have changed, but the expectations for the Silverdale Baptist Academy girls’ basketball team remained the same. Heading into the season with five seniors and a first-year, first-time head coach in Victor Underwood, the Lady Seahawks had their sights set on winning a District 5-A championship. Wednesday night, they achieved that goal with ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors