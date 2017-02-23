Inmate Dies At County Workhouse On Wednesday Night; Investigation Underway

Thursday, February 23, 2017

An inmate died at the county workhouse at Silverdale on Wednesday night, and an investigation is underway.

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies/CID were called to investigate the death of an inmate at CoreCivic (formerly CCA). The inmate was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased at that time.

The identity of the inmate will not be released pending notification of the family.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has been directed by District Attorney Neal Pinkston to investigate the incident.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office has been notified and will be conducting an investigation into the cause of death.