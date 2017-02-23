St. Elmo Woman, 45, Dies At County Workhouse On Wednesday Night; Investigation Underway

Thursday, February 23, 2017

An inmate died at the county workhouse at Silverdale on Wednesday night, and an investigation is underway.

She was identified as Dana Shunice Palmer, 45, of St. Elmo.

Ms. Palmer was booked into the Hamilton County Jail from the Chattanooga Police Department on Feb. 14 on a public Intoxication charge. She was transferred from the jail to CoreCivic (formerly CCA) two days later.

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies/CID were called to investigate the death of Ms. Palmer at CoreCivic. She was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased at that time.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has been directed by District Attorney Neal Pinkston to investigate the incident.



The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office has been notified and will be conducting an investigation into the cause of death.