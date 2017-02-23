 Thursday, February 23, 2017 64.8°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

St. Elmo Woman, 45, Dies At County Workhouse On Wednesday Night; Investigation Underway

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Dana Shunice Palmer
Dana Shunice Palmer

An inmate died at the county workhouse at Silverdale on Wednesday night, and an investigation is underway.

 

She was identified as Dana Shunice Palmer, 45, of St. Elmo.

 

Ms. Palmer was booked into the Hamilton County Jail from the Chattanooga Police Department on Feb. 14 on a public Intoxication charge. She was transferred from the jail to CoreCivic (formerly CCA) two days later.

 

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies/CID were called to investigate the death of Ms.

 Palmer at CoreCivic.  She was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased at that time.  

 

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has been directed by District Attorney Neal Pinkston to investigate the incident.   

 

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office has been notified and will be conducting an investigation into the cause of death.


Gore Charged In Case Where Walden Man Said He Was Confronted In His Back Yard By Man With A Gun

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Bailey Arrested After Authorities Get Wind Of Large Marijuana Shipment From California To Soddy Daisy


Authorities have charged an East Ridge man in a case in which a Walden man said he was confronted in his back yard by a masked man with a gun. ' In the incident on Tuesday, Hamilton ... (click for more)

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE B 31 F 0 1 GS 1570989 DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE ANDERSON, GLORIA ... (click for more)

Authorities have arrested Jackie Dale Bailey after getting wind that a large shipment of marijuana was being sent from California to Soddy Daisy. Bailey, 40, of 418 Holder Lane, was taken ... (click for more)


Gore Charged In Case Where Walden Man Said He Was Confronted In His Back Yard By Man With A Gun

Authorities have charged an East Ridge man in a case in which a Walden man said he was confronted in his back yard by a masked man with a gun. ' In the incident on Tuesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Brow Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault.     Upon arriving, deputies were told ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE B 31 F 0 1 GS 1570989 DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE B 31 F 0 2 GS 1570990 LIGHT LAW VIOLATION ARD, KEVIN W 32 M 0 1 GS 1182477 VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW ARD, KEVIN W 32 M 0 2 GS 1182478 FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW ARD, KEVIN ... (click for more)

Opinion

CVB Should Share Financials With The Home Folks

The recent debate over the Convention and Visitor's Bureau's funding and budget has gotten ugly. A Hamilton County commissioner has asked questions and made comments about the CVB. The director of the CVB has organized a campaign to dismiss the commissioner's questions and comments. The children on the playground are choosing sides and nothing useful seems to be happening. It's ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ed Chief ‘Embarrassed’

At the start of the school year in September, Tennessee’s Commissioner of Education Dr. Candice McQueen held an “educational summit” with state legislators from embattled Hamilton County. The entire “summit” took a prescribed 90 minutes and was such a dog-and-pony show her strongest statement was, "Create your plan around the right vision, have some metrics and align to the right ... (click for more)

Sports

Legendary Howard Coach Henry Bowles Dies At 80

Legendary Howard High Coach Henry Wesley Bowles, Sr., has died at the age of 80 after a lengthy illness. Coach Bowles was born in Chattanooga on Oct. 14, 1936. He graduated from Howard High School, class of 1955, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Lane College, Jackson, Tn. While at Lane College, he was student council president, business manager and Who’s Who among ... (click for more)

Silverdale Girls Claim District 5-A Championship

The face and philosophy might have changed, but the expectations for the Silverdale Baptist Academy girls’ basketball team remained the same. Heading into the season with five seniors and a first-year, first-time head coach in Victor Underwood, the Lady Seahawks had their sights set on winning a District 5-A championship. Wednesday night, they achieved that goal with ... (click for more)


