Shannon Whitfield Raising Rates At Money-Losing Walker County Landfill; Moratorium Placed On Fracking, Deep Well Drilling, Tiny Homes

New Walker County Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield is raising rates at the money-losing Walker County Landfill.
The higher charges go into effect on March 1.
Mr. Whitfield, during his campaign, said the landfill had been losing about $500,000 per year for many years.
He said other area landfills were making a profit, but Walker County was having to subsidize its landfill.
The new commissioner is also setting a 180-day moratorium on fracking and deep well drilling.
He said such practices have the potential for damaging and polluting the county's aquifers.
Commissioner Whitfield is also putting a moratorium on accepting applications for tiny homes and cargo container homes.
That moratorium will be for 180 days while studying the health and safety of the structures and their impact on surrounding communities.
Commissioner Whitfield is also taking the names of former Commissioner Bebe Heiskell and two of her top employees off the approved signing list for the county employee deferred compensation plan.
The commissioner, who inherited a heavy deficit when he stepped into office, also is putting down a resolution that says only full-time employees and their dependents are eligible for health and dental coverage unless otherwise specified by law.
New charges at the landfill include:
Batteries $2 each
Mattresses and box springs $7.50 each
Backhoe bucket of mulch $20 per scoop
Half bucket of mulch $10 per scoop
Tandem load of mulch $200
Auto car tires up to 14 inches $3 each
Auto, light truck and SUV tires 15-18 inches $5 each
Large truck tires 19 to 20 inches $8 each
Large truck tires 22 inches and up $15 each
Shredded tires $60 per ton
All tire size 13 and up $300 per ton
Tires on rims $5 each
Farm tractor tires $75 each
Household garbage $40 per ton
Municipal household garbage $40 per ton effective April 1st
Animal remains $300 per ton
White goods such as refrigerator, freezer, air conditioner $20 each
Mulch $26 per ton
General C&D $30 per ton
Brush $26 per ton
Municipal C&D $30 per ton
Church C&D $25 per ton
Foam $70 per ton
Out-of-county household garbage $45 per ton
Out-of-county C&D $35 per ton
Charity $15 per ton
Walker County approved projects no charge
Household garbage $40 per ton effective April 1st
C&D $30 per ton