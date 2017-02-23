 Thursday, February 23, 2017 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Shannon Whitfield Raising Rates At Money-Losing Walker County Landfill; Moratorium Placed On Fracking, Deep Well Drilling, Tiny Homes

Thursday, February 23, 2017

New Walker County Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield is raising rates at the money-losing Walker County Landfill.

The higher charges go into effect on March 1.

Mr. Whitfield, during his campaign, said the landfill had been losing about $500,000 per year for many years.

He said other area landfills were making a profit, but Walker County was having to subsidize its landfill.

The new commissioner is also setting a 180-day moratorium on fracking and deep well drilling.

He said such practices have the potential for damaging and polluting the county's aquifers.

Commissioner Whitfield is also putting a moratorium on accepting applications for tiny homes and cargo container homes.

That moratorium will be for 180 days while studying the health and safety of the structures and their impact on surrounding communities.

Commissioner Whitfield is also taking the names of former Commissioner Bebe Heiskell and two of her top employees off the approved signing list for the county employee deferred compensation plan. 

The commissioner, who inherited a heavy deficit when he stepped into office, also is putting down a resolution that says only full-time employees and their dependents are eligible for health and dental coverage unless otherwise specified by law.

New charges at the landfill include:

Batteries $2 each

Mattresses and box springs $7.50 each

Backhoe bucket of mulch $20 per scoop

Half bucket of mulch $10 per scoop

Tandem load of mulch $200

Auto car tires up to 14 inches $3 each

Auto, light truck and SUV tires 15-18 inches $5 each

Large truck tires 19 to 20 inches $8 each

Large truck tires 22 inches and up $15 each

Shredded tires $60 per ton

All tire size 13 and up $300 per ton

Tires on rims $5 each

Farm tractor tires $75 each

Household garbage $40 per ton

Municipal household garbage $40 per ton effective April 1st

Animal remains $300 per ton

White goods such as refrigerator, freezer, air conditioner $20 each

Mulch $26 per ton

General C&D $30 per ton

Brush $26 per ton

Municipal C&D $30 per ton

Church C&D $25 per ton

Foam $70 per ton

Out-of-county household garbage $45 per ton

Out-of-county C&D $35 per ton

Charity $15 per ton

Walker County approved projects no charge

Household garbage $40 per ton effective April 1st

C&D $30 per ton


February 23, 2017

