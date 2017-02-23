 Thursday, February 23, 2017 77.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Bailey Arrested After Authorities Get Wind Of Large Marijuana Shipment From California To Soddy Daisy

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Jackie Dale Bailey
Jackie Dale Bailey

Authorities have arrested Jackie Dale Bailey after getting wind that a large shipment of marijuana was being sent from California to Soddy Daisy.

Bailey, 40, of 418 Holder Lane, was taken into custody after the package was delivered to a house at 8620 Gann Road.

He is charged with possession of marijuana for resale, possession of Xanex for resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said on Tuesday they were alerted by Homeland Security that an informant said an illicit package containing 16 pounds of marijuana was being shipped via Federal Express from Yreka, Calif., to Soddy Daisy.

The receiver was listed as David Peardon. Authorities found that Peardon, 26, of 4914 Sandy Trails Dr., had been arrested Sunday for DUI, failure to yield, and possession of marijuana for resale.

Authorities said the package was suspicious because the sender paid cash and waived a signature for delivery. There were no phone numbers listed for the sender or receiver.

The package arrived Wednesday morning at the FedEx center in Chattanooga. A drug-sniffing K9, "Cibo", did a "hit" on the package.

After a search warrant was obtained, it was opened and found to contain 6.4 pounds of marijuana along with 1.4 pounds of a wax-type substance (hasish, hash oil and THC).

Law enforcement arranged for the package to be resealed and delivered to its destination of 8620 Gann Road. Inside that residence were Bailey, Carrie Durham and Brandon Hutchinson.

At the residence were found a hydroponic light box, marijuana glass pipes, a bag of pills, rolling papers, a grinder, digital scales, baggies and other drug paraphernalia.

Also found were money ledgers and receipts that showed up to several thousand dollars being sent and received in Grants Pass and Medford, Ore.

One of the receipts alerted authorities to another outgoing FedEx package. The shipper was Jackie Bailey and the receiver was Chip Gaither, 291 Phillipsville Road, Phillipsville, Calif.

That package was opened at the FedEx office and found to contain $7,500 inside two magazines.  

Bailey told authorities that all of the items were his.

 


