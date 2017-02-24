Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN
1009 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
---
---
---
CUNNINGHAM, JACK RAULSTON
913 GLISBY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
---
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
1318 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF MARIJUIANA FOR RESALE
---
---
---
---
GATRELL, EDWARD LAWRENCE
409 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
KINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN
810 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
LLOYD, ERICK DEMON
3905 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTIN, WILLIE EDWARD
4508 DUMAC ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
---
---
---
---
---
POUND, DEMARCUS DEMOND
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OVER 10000
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL
1707 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
---
---
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, RICHARD T
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BONDS, DOMINIQUE LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
|
|BOWMAN, ERIC DYLON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION SEX OFFENDERS RE
|
|BOYCE, CRYSTAL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/18/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, DOMINIQUE LEDELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BURGESS, GARY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 12/27/1946
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|BURKE, JASON ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURNETTE, DONNA KAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/10/1966
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|COKER, CHASE BLAISE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COULTER, ERICA LYNELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CRAW, LATRAISE DERON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|CROFTS, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIDSON, KATHY JEWELL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/30/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|DEFORE, BRANDON JARRETT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE FROM MURRAY COUNTY GEORGIA
|
|FERRELL, LEON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|GARRETT, SHANE KEITH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|GIDDENS, CHINA JANAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GLENN, WALTER GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GORE, KILE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/01/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HOLT, GABRIELLE CHERIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HUFFMAN, TERRI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE GORDON COUNTY, GEORGIA)
|
|LLOYD, ERICK DEMON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|NORMAN, JAMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PESCE, JESSICA MARY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- FAIL TO YIELD
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|PICKARD, SARA LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/08/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|REYNOSO-RAMIREZ, RUMALDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- IMPROPER PARKING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SAPUTA, RICHARD PETER
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/20/1955
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SHIPLEY, MELISSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/13/1970
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STEELE, DARRON LAMEECHIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|THOMPSON, JUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- FELONY VANDALISM OVER $1,000
|
|THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TINDALE, TIMOTHY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|TINNEL, LACREEDA JESSIE SUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARE, CHRIS B
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|
|WHITEHEAD, GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|