Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, February 24, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, RICHARD T

2705 WOODSIDE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

BAILEY, JACKIE DALE

418 HOLDER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF XANEX FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

---

BONDS, DOMINIQUE LATRELL

3809 WOODBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

---

BOWMAN, ERIC DYLON

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION SEX OFFENDERS RE

---

BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL

7651 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, DOMINIQUE LEDELL

4905 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

BURGESS, GARY ALLEN

608 PARK PLACE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

---

BURKE, JASON ANTONIO

406 DONALDSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BURNETTE, DONNA KAY

8697 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

COKER, CHASE BLAISE

245 VC PARK ROAD MARBLE, 28905

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN

1009 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

---

COULTER, ERICA LYNELL

395 COULTER RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

CRAW, LATRAISE DERON

813 KAY CIRCLE EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

CROFTS, STACEY LYNN

PO BOX 613 RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)

---

CUNNINGHAM, JACK RAULSTON

913 GLISBY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DAVIDSON, KATHY JEWELL

2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

---

DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN

1318 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF MARIJUIANA FOR RESALE

---

DEFORE, BRANDON JARRETT

236 SUNRISE LANE CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE FROM MURRAY COUNTY GEORGIA

---

FERRELL, LEON ANDREW

6349 FRANKURT RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

GARRETT, SHANE KEITH

13707 BIRCHWOOD PIKE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

GATRELL, EDWARD LAWRENCE

409 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GIDDENS, CHINA JANAY

3900 JUNIPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GLENN, WALTER GEORGE

2500 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GORE, KILE ALEXANDER

763 FLINN DR.

EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OVER 10,000---GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD101 DALMATIAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankINDECENT EXPOSURE---HOLT, GABRIELLE CHERIE7312 NOAH REED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE GORDON COUNTY, GEORGIA)---KINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN810 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---LLOYD, ERICK DEMON3905 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARTIN, WILLIE EDWARD4508 DUMAC ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE258 W 37TH STREET CHATTANNOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, ASHLEY NICOLE6428 HARBOR MASTER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDING---NORMAN, JAMICHAEL2701 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PESCE, JESSICA MARY8439 LEXIE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEFAIL TO YIELDFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PICKARD, SARA LEANNE1804 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---POUND, DEMARCUS DEMONDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OVER 10000DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---REYNOSO-RAMIREZ, RUMALDO47 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEIMPROPER PARKINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SAPUTA, RICHARD PETER216 PRIMROSE WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SHIPLEY, MELISSA LOUISE12312 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STEELE, DARRON LAMEECHIE275 CROLL COURT APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THOMPSON, JUSTIN ANDREW8112 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY VANDALISM OVER $1,000---THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---TINDALE, TIMOTHY ALLEN1577 STRAIGHT GUT ROCK SPRINGS, 30739Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---TINNEL, LACREEDA JESSIE SUEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL1707 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WARE, CHRIS B16315 COUNTRY SIDE ROAD WESTFIELD, 46074Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCE---WHITEHEAD, GREGORY13707 BIRCHWOOD PIKE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY1422 CYPRESS STREET CTS UNIT 70 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ALLEN, RICHARD T

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BONDS, DOMINIQUE LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FAILURE TO RENDER AID BOWMAN, ERIC DYLON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION SEX OFFENDERS RE BOYCE, CRYSTAL DAWN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/18/1976

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017

Charge(s):

FORGERY

FRAUD BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/29/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, DOMINIQUE LEDELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BURGESS, GARY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 12/27/1946

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017

Charge(s):

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S) BURKE, JASON ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNETTE, DONNA KAY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/10/1966

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED COKER, CHASE BLAISE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/25/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

