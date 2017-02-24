 Friday, February 24, 2017 56.3°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, February 24, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, RICHARD T
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BONDS, DOMINIQUE LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
BOWMAN, ERIC DYLON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION SEX OFFENDERS RE
BOYCE, CRYSTAL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/18/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • FRAUD
BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, DOMINIQUE LEDELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BURGESS, GARY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 12/27/1946
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
BURKE, JASON ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURNETTE, DONNA KAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/10/1966
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
COKER, CHASE BLAISE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COULTER, ERICA LYNELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
CRAW, LATRAISE DERON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
CROFTS, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIDSON, KATHY JEWELL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/30/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
DEFORE, BRANDON JARRETT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM MURRAY COUNTY GEORGIA
FERRELL, LEON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GARRETT, SHANE KEITH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
GIDDENS, CHINA JANAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GLENN, WALTER GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GORE, KILE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/01/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT


HOLT, GABRIELLE CHERIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HUFFMAN, TERRI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FRAUD
JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE GORDON COUNTY, GEORGIA)
LLOYD, ERICK DEMON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
NORMAN, JAMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PESCE, JESSICA MARY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PICKARD, SARA LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/08/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
REYNOSO-RAMIREZ, RUMALDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • IMPROPER PARKING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SAPUTA, RICHARD PETER
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/20/1955
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SHIPLEY, MELISSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/13/1970
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEELE, DARRON LAMEECHIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMPSON, JUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FELONY VANDALISM OVER $1,000
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TINDALE, TIMOTHY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TINNEL, LACREEDA JESSIE SUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARE, CHRIS B
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
WHITEHEAD, GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC


