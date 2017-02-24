Stubbs Arrested In Carjacking At Lakesite McDonald's; SWAT Team Takes Him Into Custody After Struggle At Dayton Pike Apartment

Friday, February 24, 2017

The Sheriff's Office has arrested Jonathan Casey Stubbs in connection with a Feb. 13 carjacking at the parking lot of the McDonald's in Lakesite.

Stubbs, 28, who gave his address as Ringgold, is charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, resisting arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and three counts of violating probation on prior aggravated burglary convictions.

A man said he was sitting in his 2009 Chevrolet Aveo taking a smoke break around 4 p.m. when he heard footsteps outside his car. He said he saw a white male, approximately 5'11" and wearing a dark-colored hoodie and pants.

He said he told the man, "Buddy, you scared the hell out of me," and the man said he needed his car.

The victim in the case replied, Bud you can't have my car."

At that point the man pulled a small-caliber handgun from behind his back. The owner of the car said that caused him to freeze.

He was told to get in the passenger seat, and he climbed across the gear shift as the man got in the driver's seat.

The man then pulled out a pair of toy handcuffs and told him to put them on. He then asked where his cell phone was and was told it was on the floor board.

The man said he just needed to get his daughter and he had been walking for the past 13 hours.

He told him "Don't do anything stupid" and said he would drop him off somewhere. He said the man dropped him off on the side of Gann Road.

He said the man was tearing up his cell phone as he left.

On Tuesday, the silver Aveo was spotted at the Blackberry Creek Apartments on Dayton Pike.

The vehicle had two guns in it as well as papers with the name Jonathan Casey Stubbs on them.

There was a receipt for a purchase at the Soddy Daisy Walmart from last Saturday. Detectives watched video from that purchase. It showed a white male with brown hair and a scruffy beard making a purchase, then getting into the Aveo.

The man who had his car taken then picked Stubbs from a photo lineup.

The Sheriff's Office SWAT Team had to be called out to take Stubbs into custody late Thursday night.

Officers surrounded his apartment at 9516 Dayton Pike, but he refused to come out. The SWAT Team finally entered the unit and found Stubbs upstairs.

Officers said he walked down the stairs and began to make furtive moves toward his waist band and pockets.

He pulled away from officers and had to be tackled to gain control of him as he was kicking and continuing to resist.

He is being held on bonds totaling $371,000.

Stubbs is due to appear in General Sessions Court on March 6 before Judge Clarence Shattuck.