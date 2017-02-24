 Friday, February 24, 2017 72.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Stubbs Arrested In Carjacking At Lakesite McDonald's; SWAT Team Takes Him Into Custody After Struggle At Dayton Pike Apartment

Friday, February 24, 2017
Jonathan Casey Stubbs
Jonathan Casey Stubbs

The Sheriff's Office has arrested Jonathan Casey Stubbs in connection with a Feb. 13 carjacking at the parking lot of the McDonald's in Lakesite.

Stubbs, 28, who gave his address as Ringgold, is charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, resisting arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and three counts of violating probation on prior aggravated burglary convictions.

A man said he was sitting in his 2009 Chevrolet Aveo taking a smoke break around 4 p.m. when he heard footsteps outside his car. He said he saw a white male, approximately 5'11" and wearing a dark-colored hoodie and pants.

He said he told the man, "Buddy, you scared the hell out of me," and the man said he needed his car.

The victim in the case replied, Bud you can't have my car."

At that point the man pulled a small-caliber handgun from behind his back. The owner of the car said that caused him to freeze.

He was told to get in the passenger seat, and he climbed across the gear shift as the man got in the driver's seat.

The man then pulled out a pair of toy handcuffs and told him to put them on. He then asked where his cell phone was and was told it was on the floor board.

The man said he just needed to get his daughter and he had been walking for the past 13 hours.

He told him "Don't do anything stupid" and said he would drop him off somewhere. He said the man dropped him off on the side of Gann Road.

He said the man was tearing up his cell phone as he left.

On Tuesday, the silver Aveo was spotted at the Blackberry Creek Apartments on Dayton Pike.

The vehicle had two guns in it as well as papers with the name Jonathan Casey Stubbs on them.

There was a receipt for a purchase at the Soddy Daisy Walmart from last Saturday. Detectives watched video from that purchase. It showed a white male with brown hair and a scruffy beard making a purchase, then getting into the Aveo.

The man who had his car taken then picked Stubbs from a photo lineup.

The Sheriff's Office SWAT Team had to be called out to take Stubbs into custody late Thursday night.

Officers surrounded his apartment at 9516 Dayton Pike, but he refused to come out. The SWAT Team finally entered the unit and found Stubbs upstairs. 

Officers said he walked down the stairs and began to make furtive moves toward his waist band and pockets.

He pulled away from officers and had to be tackled to gain control of him as he was kicking and continuing to resist. 

He is being held on bonds totaling $371,000.

Stubbs is due to appear in General Sessions Court on March 6 before Judge Clarence Shattuck.

 

 

 


February 24, 2017

Man Arrested On Charge Of Damaging Car That Pulled In Front Of Him On The Veterans Bridge

February 24, 2017

Cabin Caretaker Finds Intruder Wearing His Clothes At Birchwood Retreat

February 24, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


A man is facing a charge of felony vandalism over $1,000 for allegedly damaging a car that pulled in front of him on the Veterans Bridge. Justin Andrew Thompson, 32, of 8112 Holly Hills Lane, ... (click for more)

A caretaker for a Birchwood cabin said he found an intruder at the property on Parker Loop Road who was wearing his clothes. Shane Keith Garrett, 50, of 13707 Birchwood Pike, was charged with ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, RICHARD T  2705 WOODSIDE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Man Arrested On Charge Of Damaging Car That Pulled In Front Of Him On The Veterans Bridge

A man is facing a charge of felony vandalism over $1,000 for allegedly damaging a car that pulled in front of him on the Veterans Bridge. Justin Andrew Thompson, 32, of 8112 Holly Hills Lane, was arrested in connection with the Feb. 3 incident. A woman told police she and her boyfriend were driving across the bridge toward Fourth Street when the boyfriend accidentally pulled ... (click for more)

Cabin Caretaker Finds Intruder Wearing His Clothes At Birchwood Retreat

A caretaker for a Birchwood cabin said he found an intruder at the property on Parker Loop Road who was wearing his clothes. Shane Keith Garrett, 50, of 13707 Birchwood Pike, was charged with aggravated burglary. A deputy was dispatched late Thursday morning to the cabin and he found Garrett on the porch wearing the clothes of the caretaker. The caretaker said he discovered ... (click for more)

Opinion

CVB Should Share Financials With The Home Folks

The recent debate over the Convention and Visitor's Bureau's funding and budget has gotten ugly. A Hamilton County commissioner has asked questions and made comments about the CVB. The director of the CVB has organized a campaign to dismiss the commissioner's questions and comments. The children on the playground are choosing sides and nothing useful seems to be happening. It's ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Haggling Must Stop

Far be it for me to suggest the Hamilton County Commission and the School Board need to spend more time at recess but it was obvious this week the two groups need to work at being better friends. We have nine county commissioners and just as many corresponding school board members to work together for the betterment of one entity – Hamilton County. Everybody who thinks that is happening ... (click for more)

Sports

Legendary Howard Coach Henry Bowles Dies At 80

Legendary Howard High Coach Henry Wesley Bowles, Sr., has died at the age of 80 after a lengthy illness. Coach Bowles was born in Chattanooga on Oct. 14, 1936. He graduated from Howard High School, class of 1955, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Lane College, Jackson, Tn. While at Lane College, he was student council president, business manager and Who’s Who among ... (click for more)

Silverdale Girls Claim District 5-A Championship

The face and philosophy might have changed, but the expectations for the Silverdale Baptist Academy girls’ basketball team remained the same. Heading into the season with five seniors and a first-year, first-time head coach in Victor Underwood, the Lady Seahawks had their sights set on winning a District 5-A championship. Wednesday night, they achieved that goal with ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors