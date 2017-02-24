Cabin Caretaker Finds Intruder Wearing His Clothes At Birchwood Retreat

Friday, February 24, 2017

A caretaker for a Birchwood cabin said he found an intruder at the property on Parker Loop Road who was wearing his clothes.

Shane Keith Garrett, 50, of 13707 Birchwood Pike, was charged with aggravated burglary.

A deputy was dispatched late Thursday morning to the cabin and he found Garrett on the porch wearing the clothes of the caretaker.

The caretaker said he discovered the intruder when he came to check on the property.

He said the bed had been slept in, food cooked and eaten, paperwork had been pulled out of drawers and a trophy deer head had been pulled from the wall.

In the bedroom, a 12-inch knife and shotgun ammunition had been placed on a table. A fireplace poker had been moved by the bed.

Garrett said he had permission from someone by the name of Sims to be at the cabin.

Garrett said he needed the items for protection "because this is the devil's house."

The caretaker said the only persons who could give permission were himself and Marshall Berry.

The deputy had Garrett go inside and change back to his own clothes.

Garrett, who has an extensive criminal record, was then taken to jail.