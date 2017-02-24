 Friday, February 24, 2017 72.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Arrested On Charge Of Damaging Car That Pulled In Front Of Him On The Veterans Bridge

Friday, February 24, 2017
Justin Andrew Thompson
A man is facing a charge of felony vandalism over $1,000 for allegedly damaging a car that pulled in front of him on the Veterans Bridge.

Justin Andrew Thompson, 32, of 8112 Holly Hills Lane, was arrested in connection with the Feb. 3 incident.

A woman told police she and her boyfriend were driving across the bridge toward Fourth Street when the boyfriend accidentally pulled in front of a gray Nissan pickup truck.

She said when they were stopped at a traffic light at Fourth Street that the driver of the Nissan pickup got out of his vehicle and broke the rear window of their vehicle.

He then broke the lock on one of the doors while trying to get inside, it was stated.

Police said the owner of the car later located Thompson at Sherwin Williams and confronted him about the incident.

Thompson then admitted to the vandalism, it was stated.


