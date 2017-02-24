Gainesboro Man Charged With Impersonating A TBI Agent

Friday, February 24, 2017

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Gainesboro man charged with impersonating a TBI special agent.

At the request of 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones, on Thursday, TBI special agents began investigating a report that an individual had entered a massage business in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, and indicated he was a TBI special agent. During the course of the investigation, agents learned the man told employees he was there to do an inspection of that location, and wanted a session with a therapist as part of an undercover investigation he was doing into human trafficking in massage parlors. The investigation revealed that the individual who claimed to be a TBI agent was in fact Eric Devon Quick, a man who has never been an employee with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Thursday night, TBI agents arrested Quick, 26, and charged him with one count of criminal impersonation. He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

