Gainesboro Man Charged With Impersonating A TBI Agent

Friday, February 24, 2017
Eric Quick
Eric Quick

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Gainesboro man charged with impersonating a TBI special agent.

At the request of 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones, on Thursday, TBI special agents began investigating a report that an individual had entered a massage business in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, and indicated he was a TBI special agent.  During the course of the investigation, agents learned the man told employees he was there to do an inspection of that location, and wanted a session with a therapist as part of an undercover investigation he was doing into human trafficking in massage parlors. The investigation revealed that the individual who claimed to be a TBI agent was in fact Eric Devon Quick, a man who has never been an employee with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Thursday night, TBI agents arrested Quick, 26, and charged him with one count of criminal impersonation. He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $1,500 bond.


Opinion

CVB Should Share Financials With The Home Folks

The recent debate over the Convention and Visitor's Bureau's funding and budget has gotten ugly. A Hamilton County commissioner has asked questions and made comments about the CVB. The director of the CVB has organized a campaign to dismiss the commissioner's questions and comments. The children on the playground are choosing sides and nothing useful seems to be happening. It's ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Haggling Must Stop

Far be it for me to suggest the Hamilton County Commission and the School Board need to spend more time at recess but it was obvious this week the two groups need to work at being better friends. We have nine county commissioners and just as many corresponding school board members to work together for the betterment of one entity – Hamilton County. Everybody who thinks that is happening ... (click for more)

Sports

Legendary Howard Coach Henry Bowles Dies At 80

Legendary Howard High Coach Henry Wesley Bowles, Sr., has died at the age of 80 after a lengthy illness. Coach Bowles was born in Chattanooga on Oct. 14, 1936. He graduated from Howard High School, class of 1955, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Lane College, Jackson, Tn. While at Lane College, he was student council president, business manager and Who’s Who among ... (click for more)

Silverdale Girls Claim District 5-A Championship

The face and philosophy might have changed, but the expectations for the Silverdale Baptist Academy girls’ basketball team remained the same. Heading into the season with five seniors and a first-year, first-time head coach in Victor Underwood, the Lady Seahawks had their sights set on winning a District 5-A championship. Wednesday night, they achieved that goal with ... (click for more)


