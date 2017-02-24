 Friday, February 24, 2017 69.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Police Officer Seriously Injured In Crash On Dodson Avenue

Friday, February 24, 2017

A Chattanooga Police officer was seriously injured in a crash on Dodson Avenue on Friday afternoon.

 

Police said the injuries to Sean Lynch, 38, are not life-threatening.

 

Police responded to a traffic crash at 1400 Dodson Ave.

 

The crash involved a silver Ford 350 van,  (Vehicle #1) a white Ford Crown Victoria police cruiser driven by Officer Lynch,  and a silver Mitsubishi LLS.

 

The police cruiser was running emergency (lights and sirens) to assist another officer.

 

As the officer approached the intersection of Dodson Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard, he slowed to make sure that the intersection was clear.

 

A vehicle traveling west on Wilcox Boulevard driven by 55-year-old Gary Evans approached the intersection not slowing down. It made contact with the police cruiser in the intersection pushing the patrol vehicle into a third vehicle driven by Marlene Williams, 64.

 

Officer Lynch was entrapped and had to be extracted by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

 

Evans was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

 

Ms. Williams suffered no injuries.

 

Members of the Traffic Division are actively investigating the crash and charges are pending.


February 24, 2017

Chattanooga Police Warn Of Mystery Shopper Scam

February 24, 2017

Gainesboro Man Charged With Impersonating A TBI Agent

February 24, 2017

Man Arrested On Charge Of Damaging Car That Pulled In Front Of Him On The Veterans Bridge


The Chattanooga Police Department alerts the community about a Mystery Shopper Scam which may be occurring in the area. The scam sends out fraudulent checks along with a letter to potential victims, wanting them to deposit the fraudulent checks into their bank accounts. They then request the victim to buy iTunes gift cards and send the information from the cards to them via email.

An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Gainesboro man charged with impersonating a TBI special agent. At the request of 16 th  District Attorney General Jennings Jones, on Thursday, TBI special agents  began investigating a report that an individual had entered a massage business in Murfreesboro

Opinion

CVB Should Share Financials With The Home Folks

The recent debate over the Convention and Visitor's Bureau's funding and budget has gotten ugly. A Hamilton County commissioner has asked questions and made comments about the CVB. The director of the CVB has organized a campaign to dismiss the commissioner's questions and comments. The children on the playground are choosing sides and nothing useful seems to be happening.

Roy Exum: The Haggling Must Stop

Far be it for me to suggest the Hamilton County Commission and the School Board need to spend more time at recess but it was obvious this week the two groups need to work at being better friends. We have nine county commissioners and just as many corresponding school board members to work together for the betterment of one entity – Hamilton County. Everybody who thinks that is happening

Sports

Amazing Bradley Builds 32-0 Lead, Routs Cookeville 69-35 In Region 3-3A Tournament

(Story will be updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Bradley Central's top-ranked Bearettes went into Friday's Region 3-3A quarterfinal game against Cookeville with one thought in mind. Send a message. And they did. The Bearettes, now at 30-0 with the tradition-rich program's third-longest winning streak in its history, overwhelmed the Lady Cavaliers with a 32-0 run to open

Macon County Ends Season For Signal Mountain Girls

The Signal Mountain Lady Eagles entered the first round of the Region 4-AA basketball tournament as the District 7-AA champions and riding high on a seven-game winning streak. The Macon County Tigerettes came to Signal Mountain Friday night for that first-round game on a two-game losing streak and still hurting after finishing fourth in last week's District 8 gathering. But


