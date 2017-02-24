City Police Officer Seriously Injured In Crash On Dodson Avenue

Friday, February 24, 2017

A Chattanooga Police officer was seriously injured in a crash on Dodson Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Police said the injuries to Sean Lynch, 38, are not life-threatening.

Police responded to a traffic crash at 1400 Dodson Ave.

The crash involved a silver Ford 350 van, (Vehicle #1) a white Ford Crown Victoria police cruiser driven by Officer Lynch, and a silver Mitsubishi LLS.

The police cruiser was running emergency (lights and sirens) to assist another officer.

As the officer approached the intersection of Dodson Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard, he slowed to make sure that the intersection was clear.

A vehicle traveling west on Wilcox Boulevard driven by 55-year-old Gary Evans approached the intersection not slowing down. It made contact with the police cruiser in the intersection pushing the patrol vehicle into a third vehicle driven by Marlene Williams, 64.

Officer Lynch was entrapped and had to be extracted by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Evans was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Ms. Williams suffered no injuries.

Members of the Traffic Division are actively investigating the crash and charges are pending.