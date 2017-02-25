 Saturday, February 25, 2017 56.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Just 4,380 Have Voted In The City Election After 9 Days Of Early Voting

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Just 5,380 Chattanooga voters have cast ballots after nine days of early voting leading up to the March 7 city election.

One day just 48 people showed up at the Northgate voting site.

Only 88 went to the most popular early voting site - the election office off Amnicola Highway the same day.

The high turnout thus far has been 199 at the election office on Tuesday.

The total high turnout was also on Tuesday with 556 going to the four sites. The others are Brainerd and Collegedale.

The low was 239 on Saturday.

In 2013 in the mayor's race when Andy Berke won his first term, there were 17,873 votes cast out of 105,921 registered city voters.

He is seeking a second term with challenges from David Crockett, Larry Grohn and Chris Long.

All the nine City Council seats are up for grabs. However, Ken Smith and Carol Berz are unopposed. Darrin Ledford is the only candidate for the District 4 seat now held by Mr. Grohn.


Opinion

CVB Should Share Financials With The Home Folks

The recent debate over the Convention and Visitor's Bureau's funding and budget has gotten ugly. A Hamilton County commissioner has asked questions and made comments about the CVB. The director of the CVB has organized a campaign to dismiss the commissioner's questions and comments. The children on the playground are choosing sides and nothing useful seems to be happening. It's ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Haggling Must Stop

Far be it for me to suggest the Hamilton County Commission and the School Board need to spend more time at recess but it was obvious this week the two groups need to work at being better friends. We have nine county commissioners and just as many corresponding school board members to work together for the betterment of one entity – Hamilton County. Everybody who thinks that is happening ... (click for more)

Sports

Amazing Bradley Builds 32-0 Lead, Routs Cookeville 69-35 In Region 3-3A Tournament

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Bradley Central’s top-ranked Bearettes went into Friday’s Region 3-3A quarterfinal basketball game against Cookeville with several thoughts in mind. Sending a message was one of them. Stamp it delivered. The Bearettes, now at 30-0 with the tradition-rich program’s third-longest winning streak in its history, overwhelmed the Lady Cavaliers with a ... (click for more)

Macon County Ends Season For Signal Mountain Girls

The Signal Mountain Lady Eagles entered the first round of the Region 4-AA basketball tournament as the District 7-AA champions and riding high on a seven-game winning streak. The Macon County Tigerettes came to Signal Mountain Friday night for that first-round game on a two-game losing streak and still hurting after finishing fourth in last week’s District 8 gathering. But ... (click for more)


