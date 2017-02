Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON

1211 LAKESIDE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

BARNES, RACHEL KATHLEEN

420 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT

4718 METRO PAK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

---

BLAKE, JONATHAN KASEY

670 CHARBELL STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

---

BREDWELL, JOHN MICHAEL

3509 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BREWER, MONTE LAMAR

7630 MALLOT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRIDGES, ANGELA SHERICK

54 CLAIR DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BYRD, DEONTA

219 TIMBERKNOLL DRIVE APT130 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

COUSIN, RAVON M

3210 BROAD ST #50 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

CYRUS, JOSEPH STANLEY

5614 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HARASSMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DAVIS, SAVANA JO L

7710 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374210000

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1000

---

DELVALLE, JULIUS DON

1618 CHEN LANE APT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DWIGHT, REGINALD NMN

1205 BOYNTON DRIVE UNIT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

FREEMAN, LAWANDA

2002 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRAHAM, TYMETRIC LEJUAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HALL, TINA MICHELLE

4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD

3056 HIGHWAY 11 SOUTH ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HARVEY, STEVEN DENNIS

6403 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

JOHNSON, JAMYCAL JAMEL

2428 NORTHBRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED

---

LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE

311 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MANTOOTH, CATHERINE JANE

5181 TREWHITT RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MAYES, VINCENT ALAN

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 138 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MONTGOMERY, KRISSY KASHAN

2304 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MORRIS, LESLIE CARL

2650 ASHLEY DOWNS LANE COLLEGE PARK, 30349

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE

176 PATWELL CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DEADLY WEAPO

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

