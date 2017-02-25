Dallas Bay Firefighters Save Home After Kitchen Fire, But 2 Dogs Die

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Dallas Bay firefighters saved a home from burning to the ground on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the homeowner called 911 reporting a house fire located at 1856 Cotter Road. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring out the front door.

Dallas Bay VFD requested a mutual aid response for Red Bank Fire Department to respond to the fire.

Firefighters conducted an interior attack and found heavy fire in the kitchen. Fire teams extinguished the fire quickly and kept the fire from spreading to the attic and other areas of the home.

Damages are around $50,000.

Fire officials reported the fire was caused by unattended cooking in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

Two dogs expired from smoke inhalation.

The resident will be staying with family.