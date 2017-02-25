Man, 39, Shot Late Friday Night In The Vicinity Of North Chamberlain Avenue

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Police said a 39-year-old man was shot late Friday night in the vicinity of North Chamberlain Avenue.

He was identified as Ruben Williams Sr.

Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department were informed just before midnight that a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle.

Officers made contact with the victim who advised that he was shot in the area of 1800 North Chamberlain.

He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim did not have a exact location of where he was shot.

He did not have a suspect description.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.