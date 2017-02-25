Man Grazed In Back Of Head By Bullet On 8th Street When Acquaintance Shows Him Gun

Saturday, February 25, 2017

A man was grazed in the back of the head by a bullet when an acquaintance showed him a gun.

The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday on 8th Street.

Chattanooga Police responded to the accidental shooting at 506 East 8th .

Upon police arrival, the victim was found to be suffering from a small laceration to the back of his head.

He was treated and transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

The victim told investigators that an acquaintance pulled out a pistol to show him and the gun went off unintentionally, grazing the back of his head.

Video surveillance was obtained from UTC, which police said corroborated his statement.

The acquaintance left the scene prior to police arrival with the consent of the victim.

The victim was medically released from the hospital after a short time.