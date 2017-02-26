2 Homes Totally Destroyed By Fire On Sunday In Separate Blazes

Sunday, February 26, 2017

Two homes were totally destroyed by fire in separate blazes on Sunday afternoon.

At 5 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire at 3910 Fairmont Pike on Signal Mountain. Walden's Ridge Emergency Services responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully involved house fire.

A mutual aid response was requested for additional manpower and apparatus to the fire. Lone Oak Fire Department and Signal Mountain Fire Department responded to the scene. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department was on standby for any additional emergency calls on Signal Mountain's district and Red Bank Fire Department was on stand by for any additional emergency calls in WRES district.



Neighbors reported to the firefighters that no one currently lived at the home. Fire officials reported the fire had been burning for awhile before the heat vented itself through the roof and windows.

No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.

Damages are a total loss and valued at $40,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Within 10 minutes of the first house fire reported on Fairmont Pike, another house fire was reported at 841 Sluder Lane on Mowbray Mountain.

Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully involved house fire. Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene to assist Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire to the one structure.



Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Weddington reported the homeowner was trying to light a propane heater in the house when the heater backfired and caused minor burns to the homeowner. The family was able to evacuate the home with no other injuries.



Hamilton County EMS treated the man on the scene for his minor burns. He declined transport to the hospital.

The home is a total loss and valued at $60,000. The cause of the fire is ruled accidental. The uninsured homeowner will be staying with family.