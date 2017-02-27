Small Electrical Fire Causes Minimal Damage At Dalewood Middle School Monday Morning

Monday, February 27, 2017

A small electrical fire did minimal damage at Dalewood Middle School on Monday morning.

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a reported fire in the Dalewood cafeteria at the school at 1300 Shallowford Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Captain Danny Usher with Engine 15 said Mickey Robertson, a school resource officer, noticed a small fire coming from an electrical outlet. Officer Robertson grabbed a portable fire extinguisher and had the fire out before the first firefighters arrived on the scene. No one was injured.





Captain Usher said the students who were in the cafeteria at the time were temporarily relocated to the gym as a precaution. The firefighters used a high-powered fan to ventilate the building and then cleared the scene. There was minimal damage to the building.