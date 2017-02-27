Car Crosses Center Line And Grazes Bradley School Bus; 3 Students Taken To Hospital For Observation

A car came across the center line and grazed the right side bumper of a school bus in Bradley County on Monday afternoon.
Three students were taken to the hospital for observation.
School officials said Bradley County School bus #48 was involved in the accident on Old Chattanooga Pike and Black Fox Road.
Students were assessed and three were taken to the hospital "for precautionary measures."
Parents were contacted.
A secondary bus will brought in to complete the route.
The principal and the transportation supervisor were present at the scene.