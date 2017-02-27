 Monday, February 27, 2017 53.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Car Crosses Center Line And Grazes Bradley School Bus; 3 Students Taken To Hospital For Observation

Monday, February 27, 2017

A car came across the center line and grazed the right side bumper of a school bus in Bradley County on Monday afternoon.

Three students were taken to the hospital for observation.

School officials said Bradley County School bus #48 was involved in the accident on Old Chattanooga Pike and Black Fox Road.

Students were assessed and three were taken to the hospital "for precautionary measures."

Parents were contacted.

A secondary bus will brought in to complete the route.

The principal and the transportation supervisor were present at the scene.


New Legislation Being Filed Aimed At Protecting Elderly And Vulnerable Adults From Abuse

Small Electrical Fire Causes Minimal Damage At Dalewood Middle School Monday Morning

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Feb. 17-23


Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris (R-Collierville), Rep. Kelly Keisling (R-Byrdstown), Senate Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City), Senator Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga), ... (click for more)

A small electrical fire did minimal damage at Dalewood Middle School on Monday morning.   Chattanooga firefighters responded to a reported fire in the Dalewood cafeteria at the school ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Feb. 17-23. (click for more)


Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris (R-Collierville), Rep. Kelly Keisling (R-Byrdstown), Senate Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City), Senator Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga), Rep. Kevin Brooks (R-Cleveland) and Rep. Dale Carr (R-Sevierville) Monday announced comprehensive legislation to address abuse of elderly or vulnerable adults in Tennessee.   ... (click for more)

A small electrical fire did minimal damage at Dalewood Middle School on Monday morning.   Chattanooga firefighters responded to a reported fire in the Dalewood cafeteria at the school at 1300 Shallowford Road shortly before  8 a.m.     Captain Danny Usher with Engine 15 said Mickey Robertson, a school resource officer, noticed a small fire ... (click for more)

Opinion

Embrace America - And Response

Okay, Hollywierd we get it. The world of entertainment and cinema arts do not support President Trump. But for all their derisive and divisive speech, truth remains. People who support conservative values do not hate children, we do not hate immigrants, we do not hate other races and ethnicities although that is all you trumpet at every opportunity.  What we do support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Eye Of The Storm

There is a very serious building in Norman, Okla., that houses the nation’s Storm Prediction Center for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service. According to a Four-Day Forecast released on Sunday, north Alabama and the Chattanooga area are in the middle of the bulls eye for the United States. Yes, it was about 40 degrees and sunny ... (click for more)

Sports

Region 3-3A Girls Tourney Resumes Tonight At Bradley

The Region 3-3A girls’ basketball tournament resumes Monday night at Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, and the host Bearettes are once again in the spotlight. Bradley Central, ranked No. 1 by coacht.com, go into a semifinal contest against Stone Memorial at 6 p.m. in Jim Smiddy Arena as a heavy favorite to extend their season winning streak to 31 games. Bradley routed ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Softball Falls To Saint Louis 5-2 In Frost Classic

 The Chattanooga Mocs softball team fell to Saint Louis, 5-2, on the final day of the annual Frost Classic hosted by UTC at Frost Stadium. The loss drops the Mocs to 5-9 on the season. Chattanooga will head south for the next three weekends as they round out the non-conference tournament slate. The first runs of the game came in the top of the second when SLU scored ... (click for more)


