Arson Suspected At Fire That Destroys Long-Vacant Ooltewah House

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Arson is suspected in a fire that destroyed a long-vacant house at Ooltewah on Monday night.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire at 4617 Woodland Dr.

At 10:45 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire. Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting the house was fully involved.

Fire officials reported the house was hard to get to due to overgrowth on the property. It was an abandoned home with no electricity. According to neighbors, no one has lived at this residence for several years.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

The house is a total loss and damages are unknown at this time.