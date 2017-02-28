 Tuesday, February 28, 2017 52.5°F   overcast   Overcast

Arson Suspected At Fire That Destroys Long-Vacant Ooltewah House

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Arson is suspected in a fire that destroyed a long-vacant house at Ooltewah on Monday night.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire at 4617 Woodland Dr.

At 10:45 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire. Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting the house was fully involved.

Fire officials reported the house was hard to get to due to overgrowth on the property. It was an abandoned home with no electricity. According to neighbors, no one has lived at this residence for several years.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

The house is a total loss and damages are unknown at this time.


February 28, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL  2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE --- BARDE, ERIC LOGAN  4008 KAY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736  Age ... (click for more)

Car Crosses Center Line And Grazes Bradley School Bus; 3 Students Taken To Hospital For Observation

A car came across the center line and grazed the right side bumper of a school bus in Bradley County on Monday afternoon. Three students were taken to the hospital for observation. School officials said Bradley County School bus #48 was involved in the accident on Old Chattanooga Pike and Black Fox Road. Students were assessed and three were taken to the hospital ... (click for more)

Embrace America - And Response (2)

Okay, Hollywierd we get it. The world of entertainment and cinema arts do not support President Trump. But for all their derisive and divisive speech, truth remains. People who support conservative values do not hate children, we do not hate immigrants, we do not hate other races and ethnicities although that is all you trumpet at every opportunity.  What we do support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Way 'Over The Line'

Every day last week a Chattanooga woman sent me a press release for a “Recess Week of Action,” which was the greatest example of “an exercise in futility” that I can recall in recent years. I absolutely refuse to attend, write, or publicize such a group of admittedly-questionable political agitators. Please, I have never seen anything like this! Sometime soon, I suspect, the truth ... (click for more)

Bearettes Pound Stone Memorial Into Submission 75-49

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Bradley Central wasn’t about to let the rematch with Stone Memorial to be a nail-biter. The top-ranked and undefeated Bearettes (31-0) had a 29-23 halftime lead and then destroyed the Lady Panthers with a stellar second half and cruised to a 75-49 victory Monday in the Region 3-3A semifinals at Jim Smiddy Arena. Bradley Central outscored Stone Memorial ... (click for more)

Red Bank Girls Eliminated By Sequoyah In Region 3-AA

ATHENS, Tenn. – It will be a rematch of the District 5-AA finals when the girls title is decided here at McMinn County High School Wednesday night for the Region 3-AA basketball championship. The McMinn Central Chargerettes and Sequoyah Lady Chiefs both advanced with semifinal victories on Monday and neither were close games. McMinn Central improved to 27-3 with its 66-30 ... (click for more)


