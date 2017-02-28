 Tuesday, February 28, 2017 54.5°F   rain   Heavy Rain

Brennan Says He Is Losing House On Missionary Ridge; Asks Partial Relief From Funds Freeze In Investor Scam Case

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

James H. Brennan, who is being sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission along with Douglas Dyer, said he is losing his house on Missionary Ridge due to a funds freeze in the case.

He is asking Judge Travis McDonough for partial relief from the freeze.

Mr. Brennan said in a letter to the judge that he has been unable to continue the mortgage payments for the house on South Crest Road due to the freeze.

He said his wife, Carole J. Brennan, who is also sued, has moved out.

Mr. Brennan said the house was bought in 2000, which he said is eight years before the Scenic Cities investment firm was formed. Some 250 investors claim they were scammed of up to $5 million.

He is asking that he be allowed to sell furnishings from the house. He said if it goes into foreclosure that the furnishings would only bring "pennies on the dollar." 

He said the proceeds from the sale of the furnishings could be distributed by the judge as he sees fit.


Opinion

Embrace America - And Response (2)

Okay, Hollywierd we get it. The world of entertainment and cinema arts do not support President Trump. But for all their derisive and divisive speech, truth remains. People who support conservative values do not hate children, we do not hate immigrants, we do not hate other races and ethnicities although that is all you trumpet at every opportunity.  What we do support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Way 'Over The Line'

Every day last week a Chattanooga woman sent me a press release for a “Recess Week of Action,” which was the greatest example of “an exercise in futility” that I can recall in recent years. I absolutely refuse to attend, write, or publicize such a group of admittedly-questionable political agitators. Please, I have never seen anything like this! Sometime soon, I suspect, the truth ... (click for more)

Sports

Kansas State's John Currie New Athletic Director At Tennessee

(Story will be updated) Kansas State’s John Currie has been hired as the new athletic director at the University of Tennessee. Currie was selected over UT-Chattanooga AD David Blackburn and former Vols football coach Phillip Fulmer, who were believed to be the front-runners for some time. Currie worked at Tennessee from 1997-2008 as an assistant athletic director ... (click for more)

Red Bank Girls Eliminated By Sequoyah In Region 3-AA

ATHENS, Tenn. – It will be a rematch of the District 5-AA finals when the girls title is decided here at McMinn County High School Wednesday night for the Region 3-AA basketball championship. The McMinn Central Chargerettes and Sequoyah Lady Chiefs both advanced with semifinal victories on Monday and neither were close games. McMinn Central improved to 27-3 with its 66-30 ... (click for more)


