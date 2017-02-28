Judge Allows Apison Couple Return Of 1 Dog Who Got Special Treatment While Others Languished In Filth In Cages

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

A judge has allowed an Apison couple, charged with mistreatment of a host of dogs and cats, the return of one "service dog" that got special treatment.

Attorney John Cavett said "Tabby" was allowed to live in the bedroom and was well-cared for, though prosecutor Rodney Strong said many other animals at the property of John and Sherry Stewart on Apison Pike were in deplorable conditions.

Judge Don Poole said he would not have allowed the return of the year-and-a-half-old Tabby had it gotten anything like the treatment the others did.

"Nobody likes to see a pet suffer," he said.

Judge Poole said should there be a poll of people on whether they are more concerned about the welfare of Tabby or that of Ms. Stewart that Tabby would likely win.

Attorney Cavett said Tabby helps Ms. Stewart cope with asthma problems and deal with weird rashes.

Judge Poole said Tabby must be taken to the vet once a month for a check-up, and monthly reports on the dog's condition must be filed with the state.

He said the couple must also pay the $17,000 in costs incurred by the Humane Education Society after taking in the couple's mal-nourished and caged animals.

Prosecutor Strong said one report says Tabby needs surgery on her knees so that may be another expense for the couple.

The animals were confiscated last Nov. 8 and a host of animal cruelty and neglect charges were filed against the Stewarts.