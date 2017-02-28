Paul Smith Resigns At Finley Stadium After Helping In Stadium Turn-Around

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The Finley Stadium Corporation announced Tuesday that Paul Smith has resigned as the executive director of the facility. Mr. Smith has served as executive director of Finley Stadium since January of 2014.



“I have great affection for Finley Stadium and enjoyed the challenge of growing the venue over the last three years,” Mr. Smith said. “I respect the board of directors and, if needed, will help with the transition to new management and I am looking forward to my next challenge.”



Finley Stadium officials said that a search for a new executive director will begin immediately.

A worker at the stadium recently said that a number of top employees had resigned and that the stadium board attorney was looking into the situation.

Mr. Smith was credited in helping with a financial turn-around at the stadium that at one time had to be propped up by the city and county.