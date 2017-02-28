 Tuesday, February 28, 2017 59.4°F   overcast   Overcast

Paul Smith Resigns At Finley Stadium After Helping In Stadium Turn-Around

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The Finley Stadium Corporation announced Tuesday that Paul Smith has resigned as the executive director of the facility. Mr. Smith has served as executive director of Finley Stadium since January of 2014.

“I have great affection for Finley Stadium and enjoyed the challenge of growing the venue over the last three years,” Mr. Smith said. “I respect the board of directors and, if needed, will help with the transition to new management and I am looking forward to my next challenge.”

Finley Stadium officials said that a search for a new executive director will begin immediately.

A worker at the stadium recently said that a number of top employees had resigned and that the stadium board attorney was looking into the situation.

Mr. Smith was credited in helping with a financial turn-around at the stadium that at one time had to be propped up by the city and county.



February 28, 2017

Corker Optimistic About Mission To Defeat ISIS In Iraq

After returning from a trip to the Middle East last week, Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday convened a hearing on the U.S. plan to defeat ISIS, focusing on Iraq after the operation to liberate Mosul. Last week, Sen. Corker visited Iraq and Lebanon to meet with U.S. and foreign officials to assess progress in the fight against ISIS and U.S. efforts to strengthen regional stability. ... (click for more)

2 Arrested In Murder Of Nashville Man Discovered In Whitfield County On Jan. 10

Two suspects have been taken into custody and charged with murder, involving the partially-burned body that was discovered in Whitfield County on Jan. 10, at the dead end of Ellis Road. Evidence indicated the body had been at the location less than 24 hours before it was discovered by a 13-year old boy who lived in the area. The body was later identified as Luis Antonio Lopez, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Embrace America - And Response (2)

Okay, Hollywierd we get it. The world of entertainment and cinema arts do not support President Trump. But for all their derisive and divisive speech, truth remains. People who support conservative values do not hate children, we do not hate immigrants, we do not hate other races and ethnicities although that is all you trumpet at every opportunity.  What we do support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Way 'Over The Line'

Every day last week a Chattanooga woman sent me a press release for a “Recess Week of Action,” which was the greatest example of “an exercise in futility” that I can recall in recent years. I absolutely refuse to attend, write, or publicize such a group of admittedly-questionable political agitators. Please, I have never seen anything like this! Sometime soon, I suspect, the truth ... (click for more)

Sports

Whimper Concludes Prep Career With National Title

Baylor School has quite a storied past when it comes to excellence in prep wrestling circles. It all started a long time ago with the late, great Luke Worsham and it’s continued in generations since by guys like Jim Morgan and Schack Van Deusen.  Ben Nelson is currently the Baylor head coach and he’s kept the ball rolling like the others when it comes to racking up state ... (click for more)

Kansas State's John Currie New Athletic Director At Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport   on Tuesday   named John Currie as the school's new vice chancellor and director of athletics. Currie currently serves as the Director of Athletics at Kansas State. He will begin his duties at UT on   April 1, 2017 . Currie returns to Knoxville, where he earned his master's ... (click for more)


