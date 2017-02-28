 Tuesday, February 28, 2017 58.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Charleston Man Arrested On Theft And Forgery Charges In Bradley County

Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Jamie Lee Anderson
Jamie Lee Anderson

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Cleveland Police Department, conducted a theft and forgery investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Jamie Lee Anderson, 41, of Charleston, Tn.

Anderson had been working at Advantage Logistics Trucking Company in Cleveland for a brief time before the company noticed diminished funds stemming from its Com Data Check account. At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives were able to determine Anderson had fraudulently issued Com Data Checks to himself more than 90 times. The stolen funds totaled more than $40,000.

Anderson was indicted by the Bradley County Grand Jury and faces criminal charges of theft over $10,000 and forgery.


February 28, 2017

Former National Guard Sergeant/Deputy Indicted On Theft, Official Misconduct Charges

February 28, 2017

6 Female Students At Soddy Daisy High Arrested, Suspended After Fight Inside The School

February 28, 2017

Alexander Says Trump Administration Has Taken 1st Step Toward Stopping Regulation Of Tennessee Farmers’ Mud Puddles


An investigation by  s pecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges ... (click for more)

Six female students at Soddy Daisy High School were charged with disorderly conducting after a fight broke out inside the school on Monday. The six students were taken to the Juvenile Detention ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander on Tuesday released the following statement on President Trump’s executive order that starts the process for stopping an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. ... (click for more)


Former National Guard Sergeant/Deputy Indicted On Theft, Official Misconduct Charges

An investigation by  s pecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of theft and official misconduct.                                ... (click for more)

6 Female Students At Soddy Daisy High Arrested, Suspended After Fight Inside The School

Six female students at Soddy Daisy High School were charged with disorderly conducting after a fight broke out inside the school on Monday. The six students were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. They will be suspended from school for 20 days. Authorities said two students initiated the scuffle, then others joined in. Teachers tried to break it up, but ... (click for more)

Opinion

Embrace America - And Response (2)

Okay, Hollywierd we get it. The world of entertainment and cinema arts do not support President Trump. But for all their derisive and divisive speech, truth remains. People who support conservative values do not hate children, we do not hate immigrants, we do not hate other races and ethnicities although that is all you trumpet at every opportunity.  What we do support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Way 'Over The Line'

Every day last week a Chattanooga woman sent me a press release for a “Recess Week of Action,” which was the greatest example of “an exercise in futility” that I can recall in recent years. I absolutely refuse to attend, write, or publicize such a group of admittedly-questionable political agitators. Please, I have never seen anything like this! Sometime soon, I suspect, the truth ... (click for more)

Sports

Walker Valley Stuns Cleveland In Region 3-3A Tournament

(Story will be updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – When it counted the most, Walker Valley’s Mustangs found a winning formula and knocked off favored Cleveland 58-51 Tuesday night in the Region 3-3A boys basketball tournament at Raider Arena. The Mustangs move into the championship game on Thursday and will play the East Hamilton-White County winner at 7 p.m. Walker Valley is ... (click for more)

Kansas State's John Currie New Athletic Director At Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport   on Tuesday   named John Currie as the school's new vice chancellor and director of athletics. Currie currently serves as the Director of Athletics at Kansas State. He will begin his duties at UT on   April 1, 2017 . Currie returns to Knoxville, where he earned his master's ... (click for more)


