Charleston Man Arrested On Theft And Forgery Charges In Bradley County

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Cleveland Police Department, conducted a theft and forgery investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Jamie Lee Anderson, 41, of Charleston, Tn.

Anderson had been working at Advantage Logistics Trucking Company in Cleveland for a brief time before the company noticed diminished funds stemming from its Com Data Check account. At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives were able to determine Anderson had fraudulently issued Com Data Checks to himself more than 90 times. The stolen funds totaled more than $40,000.



Anderson was indicted by the Bradley County Grand Jury and faces criminal charges of theft over $10,000 and forgery.