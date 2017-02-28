 Tuesday, February 28, 2017 59.2°F   overcast   Overcast

Hamilton County Schools, UTC, Chattanooga State, Most Other Area Schools Closed Wednesday In Anticipation Of Severe Weather

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Multiple school districts in our area are closing on Wednesday, in anticipation of strong storms and the possibility of dangerous weather conditions.

Hamilton County is among the school districts that will not have school on Wednesday.

Other school districts that will be closed are: Athens City Schools, Bledsoe County, Bradley County, Catoosa County, Chickamauga City Schools, Cleveland City Schools, Dade County, Dayton City Schools, Grundy County, Marion County, McMinn County, Meigs County, Polk County, Rhea County, Sequatchie County, and Walker County. Baylor, Boyd-Buchanan, Brainerd Baptist, Bright School, Calvary Christian, Chattanooga Christian, Chattanooga Girls Academy, Cleveland Christian, Collegedale Academy, Dayton City, McCallie, Notre Dame, OLPH, St. Peters, St. Jude, and Richard Hardy will also be closed.

UTC, Chattanooga State's main, north and west campus along with Cleveland state will not be in session.

The National Weather Service says "A significant outbreak of severe weather is expected on Wednesday as a strong cold front sweeps into the region from the west. In particular, there is an enhanced risk for thunderstorms capable of producing damaging straight-line winds during the afternoon and early evening across the entire area.

Additionally, these storms will be capable of producing large hail and potentially a few tornadoes. The main timeframe for severe weather will occur from roughly noon to 8 pm ET on Wednesday.

Strong southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible across the Southern Appalachians and East Tennessee Valley on Wednesday. Strong winds will remain possible in the higher terrain of the Southern Appalachian Mountains through Thursday Morning.

Some of the greatest threats for our area are damaging winds possibly as strong as 70-80 miles per hour, golf-ball size hail, localized flash flooding, and possible trees and power lines down.

The weather system is expected to be a quick moving system and is predicted to move through Hamilton County sometime Wednesday afternoon.


County Schools Expecting Only $3.8 Million Higher Income; Has $32.2 Million Wish List

Rhonda Thurman May Have Ally In A Move To Open Enrollment For The County Schools; Independent Bus Drivers Offered "Hybrid Plan"

Former National Guard Sergeant/Deputy Indicted On Theft, Official Misconduct Charges


County Schools Expecting Only $3.8 Million Higher Income; Has $32.2 Million Wish List

County School officials said they are expecting only $3,871,892 in new income, but have a wish list topping $32.2 million. Christie Jordan, finance director, said items on the list are in list with school board priorities drawn up at a recent retreat. Ms. Jordan said projected new income includes $4 million from the state BEP, $1 million from county property tax growth and ... (click for more)

Rhonda Thurman May Have Ally In A Move To Open Enrollment For The County Schools; Independent Bus Drivers Offered "Hybrid Plan"

Rhonda Thurman, who has long been critical of a large county expense for busing magnet school students, may have a new ally on the board. Tiffanie Robinson said Tuesday night she is interested in exploring the option of open enrollment for the county schools. Under open enrollment,  students would be able to attend any school of their choice on a space available, first ... (click for more)

Opinion

Embrace America - And Response (2)

Okay, Hollywierd we get it. The world of entertainment and cinema arts do not support President Trump. But for all their derisive and divisive speech, truth remains. People who support conservative values do not hate children, we do not hate immigrants, we do not hate other races and ethnicities although that is all you trumpet at every opportunity.  What we do support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Way 'Over The Line'

Every day last week a Chattanooga woman sent me a press release for a “Recess Week of Action,” which was the greatest example of “an exercise in futility” that I can recall in recent years. I absolutely refuse to attend, write, or publicize such a group of admittedly-questionable political agitators. Please, I have never seen anything like this! Sometime soon, I suspect, the truth ... (click for more)

Sports

East Hamilton Stuns White County 56-52 In 3-3A Tourney

(Story will be updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – One way or another Tuesday night, East Hamilton point guard Justin Dozier got his hands on the ball in a tight Region 3-3A semifinal game against White County at Cleveland’s Raider Arena. In the final 35.5 seconds of wild action, Dozier got a steal that led to him shooting – and missing – two free throws. Moments earlier a Dozier ... (click for more)

Kansas State's John Currie New Athletic Director At Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport   on Tuesday   named John Currie as the school's new vice chancellor and director of athletics. Currie currently serves as the Director of Athletics at Kansas State. He will begin his duties at UT on   April 1, 2017 . Currie returns to Knoxville, where he earned his master's ... (click for more)


