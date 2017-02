Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Ben Coulter, who has been named as a defendant in several lawsuits in the tragic Woodmore Elementary bus wreck, is stepping down as Hamilton County School transportation director.

He will be moving back into a full role in the county school IT department.

Interviews are currently being conducted to find his replacement.

Six children were killed and many others injured in the Nov. 21 wreck on Talley Road in Brainerd.