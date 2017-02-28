 Tuesday, February 28, 2017 59.2°F   overcast   Overcast

County Schools Expecting Only $3.8 Million Higher Income; Has $32.2 Million Wish List

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

County School officials said they are expecting only $3,871,892 in new income, but have a wish list topping $32.2 million.

Christie Jordan, finance director, said items on the list are in list with school board priorities drawn up at a recent retreat.

Ms. Jordan said projected new income includes $4 million from the state BEP, $1 million from county property tax growth and $2 million in higher sales tax revenue. That would bring total revenue to $368,832,943.

However, she said a one-time salary bonus of $1.2 million, some added positions costing $488,316, and a step pay increase raise the budget starting point to $364,961,051.

In line with the motto of "Great Teachers, Great Leaders", items sought include $10,000 for a principal training academy, $1.5 million for additional positions due to enrollment increases, $6.6 million to $11 million to recruit and retain high-performing teachers and $200,000 more for professional development.

The new spending would also include $406,965 for five additional principal trainee positions, $48,000 for Increase Project Inspire, $1.2 million for instructional resources and support and $100,000 for an HR recruiter.

Other needed additions included $300,000 for five art teachers, $480,000 for eight teachers for VW E labs, $480,000 for educational technology support, $250,000 for engagement fund for hands-on science, art and computer science initiatives, and $320,000 to continue device support on a four to six-year rotation.

Another item is to spend $3.3 million to refresh student and teacher devices on a four-year cycle.

Educational technology and infrastructure support was listed at $3 million.

Other items included 15 new literacy teachers at $900,000 and a pilot Singapore math program at $100,000. New teacher literacy kits would be $500,000.

Instructional funds sent directly to the schools would cost $1 million.

 


Rhonda Thurman May Have Ally In A Move To Open Enrollment For The County Schools; Independent Bus Drivers Offered "Hybrid Plan"

Former National Guard Sergeant/Deputy Indicted On Theft, Official Misconduct Charges


Rhonda Thurman, who has long been critical of a large county expense for busing magnet school students, may have a new ally on the board. Tiffanie Robinson said Tuesday night she is interested ... (click for more)

An investigation by  s pecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges ... (click for more)


Rhonda Thurman May Have Ally In A Move To Open Enrollment For The County Schools; Independent Bus Drivers Offered "Hybrid Plan"

Rhonda Thurman, who has long been critical of a large county expense for busing magnet school students, may have a new ally on the board. Tiffanie Robinson said Tuesday night she is interested in exploring the option of open enrollment for the county schools. Under open enrollment,  students would be able to attend any school of their choice on a space available, first ... (click for more)

Opinion

Embrace America - And Response (2)

Okay, Hollywierd we get it. The world of entertainment and cinema arts do not support President Trump. But for all their derisive and divisive speech, truth remains. People who support conservative values do not hate children, we do not hate immigrants, we do not hate other races and ethnicities although that is all you trumpet at every opportunity.  What we do support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Way 'Over The Line'

Every day last week a Chattanooga woman sent me a press release for a “Recess Week of Action,” which was the greatest example of “an exercise in futility” that I can recall in recent years. I absolutely refuse to attend, write, or publicize such a group of admittedly-questionable political agitators. Please, I have never seen anything like this! Sometime soon, I suspect, the truth ... (click for more)

Sports

East Hamilton Stuns White County 56-52 In 3-3A Tourney

(Story will be updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – One way or another Tuesday night, East Hamilton point guard Justin Dozier got his hands on the ball in a tight Region 3-3A semifinal game against White County at Cleveland’s Raider Arena. In the final 35.5 seconds of wild action, Dozier got a steal that led to him shooting – and missing – two free throws. Moments earlier a Dozier ... (click for more)

Kansas State's John Currie New Athletic Director At Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport   on Tuesday   named John Currie as the school's new vice chancellor and director of athletics. Currie currently serves as the Director of Athletics at Kansas State. He will begin his duties at UT on   April 1, 2017 . Currie returns to Knoxville, where he earned his master's ... (click for more)


