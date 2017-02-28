County Schools Expecting Only $3.8 Million Higher Income; Has $32.2 Million Wish List

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

County School officials said they are expecting only $3,871,892 in new income, but have a wish list topping $32.2 million.

Christie Jordan, finance director, said items on the list are in list with school board priorities drawn up at a recent retreat.

Ms. Jordan said projected new income includes $4 million from the state BEP, $1 million from county property tax growth and $2 million in higher sales tax revenue. That would bring total revenue to $368,832,943.

However, she said a one-time salary bonus of $1.2 million, some added positions costing $488,316, and a step pay increase raise the budget starting point to $364,961,051.

In line with the motto of "Great Teachers, Great Leaders", items sought include $10,000 for a principal training academy, $1.5 million for additional positions due to enrollment increases, $6.6 million to $11 million to recruit and retain high-performing teachers and $200,000 more for professional development.

The new spending would also include $406,965 for five additional principal trainee positions, $48,000 for Increase Project Inspire, $1.2 million for instructional resources and support and $100,000 for an HR recruiter.

Other needed additions included $300,000 for five art teachers, $480,000 for eight teachers for VW E labs, $480,000 for educational technology support, $250,000 for engagement fund for hands-on science, art and computer science initiatives, and $320,000 to continue device support on a four to six-year rotation.

Another item is to spend $3.3 million to refresh student and teacher devices on a four-year cycle.

Educational technology and infrastructure support was listed at $3 million.

Other items included 15 new literacy teachers at $900,000 and a pilot Singapore math program at $100,000. New teacher literacy kits would be $500,000.

Instructional funds sent directly to the schools would cost $1 million.