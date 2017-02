Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, February 3, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD

5704 TAGGERT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

ARMOUR, JAMES CHARLES

3301 PINEWOOD AVENUE APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

BELL, NICOLE ANN

584 PINE GROVE ACCESS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BIANCULLI, MARK

10063 TELLICO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BRATCHIE, DALE ALPHONSO

2229 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

BROOKS, LULA MARIE

4022 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA, GA)

---

CAMPBELL, KEITH

2017 LYNDON AVENUE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CHAPPLE, JOHN LEE

4304 DORIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COATS, CARLTON DEMOND

700 NORTH HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CACAINE FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM DURING DAN

---

COLLINS, NAAMON LEE

6704 HARBOR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

CURRY, TREVOR DEANGELO

355 WILDER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37381

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

DOSS, BRITTLEY SHAHAWN

346 LAKEVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

EBERHARDT, CRAIG

727 E.

11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---FORD, DESMOND DEONTE3979 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HALFACRE, RODRICK LAJUAN5013 GREENVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE921 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAWKINS, BRANDON DESHAUN277 LAIL RD. CHIKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)---HENRY, JUSTIN SCOTT810 SOUTH VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE---HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HUDDLESTON, ISAAC WILLIAM727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.OF TOOLS TO INERFERE W.ANTI-THEFTSECURITY D---JACKSON, KAYLAH R1242 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JENKINS, JAMES DEWAYNE2310 HAVEN CREST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---JOHNSON, LADARIUS LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JOHNSON, VAN LABRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JONES, DONNA C154 SOUTH SPRUCE STREET WHITWELL,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LANGFORD, MARSHON DAWAN524 TERRELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---LAUCK, JAMES THOMAS2511 ASHMOORE AVENUE APT 6 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENEHOMESLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LINDSEY, DEDRICK LAMONT1219 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LINDSEY, EDWARD GEORGE1502 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---LINGER, BRIDGETTE MARIE4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE #1002 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MARIN, EZEQUIELCHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1000---MARIN, SAMUELCHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1000---MARTIN, STEPHANIE ANN1139 WEST COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS2017 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA612 OVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCMILLAN, MIKEAL CHRISTIAN2453 DOCKSIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MOORE, LORRA RAE6110 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---NELSON, GERALD WAYLON119 HOLLY BERRY LN APT 249 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP---NOWELLS, DARRAN DEWAYNE3510 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARKER, JASON ALBERT16132 POOLE RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---PAYNE, JOSEPH EDWARD178 BURTON LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PHILLIPS, JEREMIE LYNN14 BARKER STREET DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RENFRO, TIFFANY NICOLE1139 WEST COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SPOSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SANDERS, EUGENE LYNN3114 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SEYMORE, JOANN CHIQUATIA911 HANK AARON DRIVE ATLANTA, 30315Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SMITH, CHRISTOPHER SHAUN4704 METRO PARK LN APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---SMITH, IZABELLA ROSE6149 MARIE WAY HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SNEED, TIFFANY ANN8722 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)FAILURE TO APPEAR---SONTAY, ALFREDO1412 MANA ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN---TONEY, JOHN LEONARD53 ROLLING ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL SIMULATIONRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH---WATERS, VINCENT RUSSELL344 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WEBB, BOBBIE KAYE1027 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052631Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WILLIAMS, ALICE LEE5518 MILLER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WORKS, JAMES LEON9103 GRAYSTONE VALLEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaKIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ARMOUR, JAMES CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BELL, NICOLE ANN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRATCHIE, DALE ALPHONSO

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/26/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS BROOKS, LULA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/15/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA, GA) BROWN, WILTHA ZHEMONE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY-ATTEMPT CHAPPLE, JOHN LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/23/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY COATS, CARLTON DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/12/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CACAINE FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM DURING DAN COLLINS, NAAMON LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/17/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT FORD, DESMOND DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HALFACRE, RODRICK LAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAWKINS, BRANDON DESHAUN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA) HENRY, JUSTIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/23/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HUDDLESTON, ISAAC WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/07/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.OF TOOLS TO INERFERE W.ANTI-THEFTSECURITY D JACKSON, KAYLAH R

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, LADARIUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, DONNA C

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/22/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LANGFORD, MARSHON DAWAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/22/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

LINGER, BRIDGETTE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MARTIN, STEPHANIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCMILLAN, MIKEAL CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/02/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S MOORE, LORRA RAE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/29/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NELSON, GERALD WAYLON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/03/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP NOWELLS, DARRAN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, JASON ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/11/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) PHILLIPS, JEREMIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/16/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RENFRO, TIFFANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA