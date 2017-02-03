 Friday, February 3, 2017 42.1°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Alstom To Make $6 Million Payment To City, County For Failing To Live Up To PILOT Terms

Friday, February 3, 2017

Alstom Power has agreed to a negotiated settlement that includes a $6 million payment to the city and county, resolving a lengthy dispute stemming from a 2008 Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement.


Under the original 2008 agreement, Alstom Power was required to invest $265 million in capital and create 300 new jobs.

As of Jan. 1, 2015, Alstom Power had exceeded the investment required in property but had failed to meet their jobs target.  In November 2015, GE Power acquired Alstom Power and quickly committed to continuing to work with both the city and county to find a solution to the shortfall from Alstom Power’s PILOT agreement.


“We are pleased to have resolution on this matter. Time, effort and money that could have been spent in litigation can now be focused on developing future business on this site,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

“After months of negotiations, we have come to a solution that will not only recoup funds back for our taxpayers but clears the way for this valuable property to once again be used for creating jobs,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. “This is a huge win -- not only because of the very real dollars that help the city and county provide vital services, but for the reforms we made over two years ago, in large part due to this 2008 Alstom Power PILOT, which added more accountability to all PILOT agreements moving forward.”


Officials said, "In 2014, Mayor Berke and Mayor Coppinger engaged in a collective effort to reform the PILOT process to add stricter provisions and clearer accountability measures as well as changes to the abatement schedule to provide for more frequent checks and balances. In addition to these reforms, companies would be required to pay an economic development lease payment at 15 percent of the company’s property taxes due. The economic development payment is in addition to payment of the school portion of taxes due, a requirement that resulted from early PILOT reforms instituted by the County."


“Hamilton County taxpayers can be assured the financial clawbacks put in place in 2014 for all future PILOTs will safeguard the people’s money as we continue our everyday efforts to create new, family wage jobs for the people of Hamilton County,” said County Mayor Coppinger.


Although Alstom Power did not meet its target number of jobs, the company exceeded its capital requirement, with over $364 million in capital improvements since 2008, and paid over $5 million to the public school system prior to its acquisition by GE Power. Throughout negotiations, all parties prioritized the return of this parcel to a usable site for future economic development, it was stated.


“We appreciate the strong commitment shown by City and County officials to work together and arrive at a solution that is agreed upon by all parties,” said Karen Simons, senior counsel, GE Global Operations - Properties. “We value our ongoing relationships in Chattanooga and are actively focused on working across the community and beyond to look for opportunities to put the property back in use.”  


For more information about the PILOT process, existing agreements, and investments enabled through PILOT investments, citizens can visit the open data portal which contains data on every agreement.


February 3, 2017

Soddy Daisy Rezones 8-Mile Area; City Court In The Red Up To $100,000 Per Year

February 3, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 2, 2017

Tom Graves, House Pass Bill Repealing Obama Restriction On Seniors’ Access To Firearms


The city of Soddy Daisy rezoned multiple properties Thursday night, all within an eight-mile radius in the oldest part of the city. City Manager Janice Cagle said it was an attempt to clean up ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD  5704 TAGGERT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Rep. Tom Graves on Thursday voted for and the House passed H.J. Res. 40, of which Rep. Graves is a cosponsor. The legislation repeals the Obama administration’s rule that requires the Social ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Soddy Daisy Rezones 8-Mile Area; City Court In The Red Up To $100,000 Per Year

The city of Soddy Daisy rezoned multiple properties Thursday night, all within an eight-mile radius in the oldest part of the city. City Manager Janice Cagle said it was an attempt to clean up spot zoning to make it more uniform in that area. She said all the zoning changes were made by request from the city.   That part of town had zoning in place from the time before ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD  5704 TAGGERT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE --- ARMOUR, JAMES CHARLES  3301 PINEWOOD ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protecting Our Nation's Greatest Treasures - And Response (8)

I recently read your article "Smoky Mountains National Park Record Visitation Proves it is 'One of  America's Greatest Treasures'" published on Jan. 13. I was very happy to see that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited National Park, and especially happy to see that it broke its own record for visitation in 2016. I am concerned with our new administration's ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Solidarity Is A Riot

On the day before a conservative newspaper editor was scheduled to speak at Cal-Berkeley on Wednesday night, there appeared an op-ed in the university’s newspaper that was nothing less than a call-to-arms. “All solidarity-minded students … will gather at 5 p.m. (to protest) Milo Yiannopoulous to show our unwillingness to allow our campus to be used to spread (his) vile bigotry when ... (click for more)

Sports

Christopher Powers Tyner Past Central 63-53 In 6-2A

With Kevin Cameron not starting and only playing sparingly due to back spasms, Tyner’s Jerrion Christopher tied Central into spastic knots with a 22-point outburst in the first half and the hard-charging Rams went on to beat the Pounders 63-53 in District 6-2A high school basketball action Thursday night. The Rams (20-1, 11-0), ranked No. 5 in Tennessee by coachT.com, had one ... (click for more)

UTC Men Run Past UNCG, 91-68

  CHATTANOOGA---Tre’ McLean and Justin Tuoyo combined for 39 points in the Chattanooga Mocs 91-68 win over UNCG Thursday night. The Mocs dished out a season-high 21 assists in the victory.   It was a 16-point game at halftime, 47-31, when the Mocs turned on the jets. They came out of the break with a 19-2 run capped by Tuoyo’s 3pt at 14:28 for a 66-33 advantage. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors