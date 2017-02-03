Alstom To Make $6 Million Payment To City, County For Failing To Live Up To PILOT Terms

Friday, February 3, 2017

Alstom Power has agreed to a negotiated settlement that includes a $6 million payment to the city and county, resolving a lengthy dispute stemming from a 2008 Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement.

Under the original 2008 agreement, Alstom Power was required to invest $265 million in capital and create 300 new jobs. As of Jan. 1, 2015, Alstom Power had exceeded the investment required in property but had failed to meet their jobs target. In November 2015, GE Power acquired Alstom Power and quickly committed to continuing to work with both the city and county to find a solution to the shortfall from Alstom Power’s PILOT agreement.

“We are pleased to have resolution on this matter. Time, effort and money that could have been spent in litigation can now be focused on developing future business on this site,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.





“After months of negotiations, we have come to a solution that will not only recoup funds back for our taxpayers but clears the way for this valuable property to once again be used for creating jobs,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. “This is a huge win -- not only because of the very real dollars that help the city and county provide vital services, but for the reforms we made over two years ago, in large part due to this 2008 Alstom Power PILOT, which added more accountability to all PILOT agreements moving forward.”

Officials said, "In 2014, Mayor Berke and Mayor Coppinger engaged in a collective effort to reform the PILOT process to add stricter provisions and clearer accountability measures as well as changes to the abatement schedule to provide for more frequent checks and balances. In addition to these reforms, companies would be required to pay an economic development lease payment at 15 percent of the company’s property taxes due. The economic development payment is in addition to payment of the school portion of taxes due, a requirement that resulted from early PILOT reforms instituted by the County."

“Hamilton County taxpayers can be assured the financial clawbacks put in place in 2014 for all future PILOTs will safeguard the people’s money as we continue our everyday efforts to create new, family wage jobs for the people of Hamilton County,” said County Mayor Coppinger.

Although Alstom Power did not meet its target number of jobs, the company exceeded its capital requirement, with over $364 million in capital improvements since 2008, and paid over $5 million to the public school system prior to its acquisition by GE Power. Throughout negotiations, all parties prioritized the return of this parcel to a usable site for future economic development, it was stated.

“We appreciate the strong commitment shown by City and County officials to work together and arrive at a solution that is agreed upon by all parties,” said Karen Simons, senior counsel, GE Global Operations - Properties. “We value our ongoing relationships in Chattanooga and are actively focused on working across the community and beyond to look for opportunities to put the property back in use.”

For more information about the PILOT process, existing agreements, and investments enabled through PILOT investments, citizens can visit the open data portal which contains data on every agreement.