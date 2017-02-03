Man Shot By Deputy In East Brainerd After He Fires From Inside House

Friday, February 3, 2017

A man was shot by deputies in East Brainerd after he fired shots from inside his house that went toward officers.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., sheriff deputies were on the scene at a residence on Fuller Drive.



An individual within the residence began shooting rounds inside the home, which were going through the walls in the direction of deputies. At one point, the suspect came out of the home brandishing a weapon.



Deputies then returned fire injuring the suspect. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital via Hamilton County EMS.



No deputies were injured and the scene has been secured.



The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office has been made aware of the incident and at the DA's discretion, the TBI has been requested to investigate the incident.

