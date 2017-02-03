 Friday, February 3, 2017 44.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Shot By Deputy In East Brainerd After He Fires From Inside House

Friday, February 3, 2017

A man was shot by deputies in East Brainerd after he fired shots from inside his house that went toward officers.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., sheriff deputies were on the scene at a residence on Fuller Drive.

An individual within the residence began shooting rounds inside the home, which were going through the walls in the direction of deputies.

At one point, the suspect came out of the home brandishing a weapon.

Deputies then returned fire injuring the suspect. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital via Hamilton County EMS.

No deputies were injured and the scene has been secured.

The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office has been made aware of the incident and at the DA's discretion, the TBI has been requested to investigate the incident. 


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading : (None) VII. Resolutions: GENERAL SERVICES a. A resolution authorizing the extension, for a ... (click for more)

Grohn Issues Affordable Housing Plan To Correct "Dire" Situation

Mayor candidate Larry Grohn said he has a plan to boost affordable housing in Chattanooga. He said it would be centralized under a group that is currently involved in affordable housing. He declined to name the group. Councilman Grohn said a task force will be appointed on the issue. His campaign listed this plan for affordable housing:  Executive Summary ... (click for more)

Jay Craven Touched People In A Beautiful And Meaningful Way

Once in a while someone comes along that greatly touches people's lives in a beautiful and meaningful way, often through the arts.  I have been privileged in my lifetime to have known more than my share of such people: my dad, Ralph Miller, my college band director, Barry Jones, and my friends O.J. Bailey, Morris Bales, Jim Wilson and finally but never least, Jay Craven.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Solidarity Is A Riot

On the day before a conservative newspaper editor was scheduled to speak at Cal-Berkeley on Wednesday night, there appeared an op-ed in the university’s newspaper that was nothing less than a call-to-arms. “All solidarity-minded students … will gather at 5 p.m. (to protest) Milo Yiannopoulous to show our unwillingness to allow our campus to be used to spread (his) vile bigotry when ... (click for more)

Lady Trojans' Trimiar "Driven" By Will To Rebound

For a young girl that didn’t have basketball in her future after arriving at Soddy-Daisy High School, junior Alexis Trimiar finds herself basking in a well-deserved spotlight during an otherwise rocky 2016-17 season. Barely two weeks into the season, coach Drew Lyness lost Summer Ghaffari, the team’s starting point guard, to a knee injury. Soddy-Daisy goes into Friday ... (click for more)

UTC Men Run Past UNCG, 91-68

Tre’ McLean and Justin Tuoyo combined for 39 points in the Chattanooga Mocs 91-68 win over UNCG Thursday night. The Mocs dished out a season-high 21 assists in the victory.   It was a 16-point game at halftime, 47-31, when the Mocs turned on the jets. They came out of the break with a 19-2 run capped by Tuoyo’s 3pt at 14:28 for a 66-33 advantage. The lead reached ... (click for more)


