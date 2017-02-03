Skimming Devices Found On Gas Pumps At 2 Locations

Chattanooga Police are warning residents about skimming devices found on gas pumps after finding them at two locations. Unlike previous advisories these devices are placed inside the pump itself instead of on the outside of the machine.
Skimming devices read and memorize vital account information making users vulnerable to ID theft. These devices can be used on gas pumps and automated teller machines. The internal skimming devices transmit data via Bluetooth technology.
Both devices were found on Saturday at two Mapco locations - Highway 58 at Hickory Valley Road and at Gadd Road and Highway 153.
CPD fraud officers offer advice to avoid becoming a victim:
-
If anti-tampering seal is broken contact store management immediately and don’t use the machine
-
Use debit cards as credit. Since credit option doesn’t require a PIN the purchaser has more protection.
-
Cover the keys while entering your debit/credit password
-
Monitor your account(s) daily online and report fraudulent transactions to your bank immediately
-
Ask your financial institution to pair geolocation software with your card. This feature tracks location of both your card and phone.
-
Make payment inside with cashier