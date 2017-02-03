 Friday, February 3, 2017 44.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Corker, Isakson And Perdue Support Trump Sanctions Against Iran

Friday, February 3, 2017

Senator Bob Corker made the following statement in response to the Trump administration’s sanctions against Iran.

 

“This announcement makes clear that it is a new day in U.S.-Iran relations and that we will no longer tolerate Iran’s destabilizing behavior.

 

"A coordinated, multi-faceted effort to pushback against a range of illicit Iranian behavior is long overdue, and after speaking with General Flynn this morning, I am very encouraged by the professionalism with which the administration has orchestrated these actions and how they have communicated their intentions to the international community.

I look forward to working with the Trump administration and my congressional colleagues in a bipartisan manner to strongly enforce nuclear restrictions and further hold Iran accountable.”

 

Senator Corker voted against the nuclear deal with Iran and led the opposition in Congress. Since the agreement was signed in 2015, Iran has violated international restrictions on ballistic missiles and arms exports while also exceeding limits on nuclear material set by the JCPOA, he said.

 

Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue also applauded action by the Trump administration to impose increased sanctions on Iran following this week’s reported ballistic missile test by Iran.

 

“We must continue to send a strong message to Iran’s leaders that we will not tolerate any kind of destabilizing activity, from sponsoring terrorist groups to continued testing of ballistic missiles,” said Senator Isakson, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “It is long past time we hold Iran’s feet to the fire. I am glad President Trump is approaching this threat with the strength and resilience that was lacking in the previous administration.”

 

“It’s about time we have a president who will hold this rogue nation accountable,” said Senator Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “Iran’s belligerent behavior went unpunished for too long by the previous president for political reasons. I’m glad it’s not lost on President Trump that Iran is the number one state sponsor of terrorism, and trusting Iran to change is not only naive, but also creates a national security risk for our ally Israel. Our shared priority remains preventing Iran from ever attaining a nuclear weapon.”

 

Iran, the largest state sponsor of terror, continues to push the boundaries with yet another reported ballistic missile test on January 29, 2017. Senators Isakson and Perdue believe today’s action by the White House will finally begin to put pressure on Iran to end its provocative and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East.

  

Senators Isakson and Perdue repeatedly warned against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name of President Obama’s dangerous nuclear agreement with Iran, and they both voted to reject the implementation of the deal last year. Since President Obama’s agreement was signed, Iran has violated international restrictions on ballistic missiles and arms exports while also exceeding limits on nuclear material set by the JCPOA, all of which went unpunished by President Obama.

 

The Georgia senators joined a unanimous 99-0 vote of the Senate on Dec. 1, 2016, to pass the Iran Sanctions Extension Act to hold Iran accountable for its attempts to threaten the United States and destabilize the Middle East.


February 3, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading : (None) VII. Resolutions: GENERAL SERVICES a. A resolution authorizing the extension, for a ... (click for more)

Grohn Issues Affordable Housing Plan To Correct "Dire" Situation

Mayor candidate Larry Grohn said he has a plan to boost affordable housing in Chattanooga. He said it would be centralized under a group that is currently involved in affordable housing. He declined to name the group. Councilman Grohn said a task force will be appointed on the issue. His campaign listed this plan for affordable housing:  Executive Summary ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jay Craven Touched People In A Beautiful And Meaningful Way

Once in a while someone comes along that greatly touches people's lives in a beautiful and meaningful way, often through the arts.  I have been privileged in my lifetime to have known more than my share of such people: my dad, Ralph Miller, my college band director, Barry Jones, and my friends O.J. Bailey, Morris Bales, Jim Wilson and finally but never least, Jay Craven.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Solidarity Is A Riot

On the day before a conservative newspaper editor was scheduled to speak at Cal-Berkeley on Wednesday night, there appeared an op-ed in the university’s newspaper that was nothing less than a call-to-arms. “All solidarity-minded students … will gather at 5 p.m. (to protest) Milo Yiannopoulous to show our unwillingness to allow our campus to be used to spread (his) vile bigotry when ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Trojans' Trimiar "Driven" By Will To Rebound

For a young girl that didn’t have basketball in her future after arriving at Soddy-Daisy High School, junior Alexis Trimiar finds herself basking in a well-deserved spotlight during an otherwise rocky 2016-17 season. Barely two weeks into the season, coach Drew Lyness lost Summer Ghaffari, the team’s starting point guard, to a knee injury. Soddy-Daisy goes into Friday ... (click for more)

UTC Men Run Past UNCG, 91-68

Tre’ McLean and Justin Tuoyo combined for 39 points in the Chattanooga Mocs 91-68 win over UNCG Thursday night. The Mocs dished out a season-high 21 assists in the victory.   It was a 16-point game at halftime, 47-31, when the Mocs turned on the jets. They came out of the break with a 19-2 run capped by Tuoyo’s 3pt at 14:28 for a 66-33 advantage. The lead reached ... (click for more)


