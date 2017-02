Friday, February 3, 2017

Two men have been charged with drag racing after police said they were traveled at high speeds through the downtown construction zone on U.S. 27.

Brian Timothy Frost, 27, of 7535 Irongate Dr., Hixson, and Zachary Thomas Rollins, 31, of 4516 Crerar St., are also charged with reckless driving.

Police said they were clocked going 89 mph in the 45 mph zone.

They were "weaving in and out of traffic obviously racing," the report says.