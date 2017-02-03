Man Calls Police To Claim Assault By Ex-Girlfriend; He Is Taken To Jail

Friday, February 3, 2017

A man who called police to claim that his ex-girlfriend assaulted him wound up in jail himself.

Officers found that John Lee Chapple, who has an extensive criminal record, was wanted for aggravated burglary, theft and vandalism.

On Wednesday, Chapple summoned police to his residence at 4304 Dorris St. to say that Whitney Woods had assaulted him the previous night.

It was then it was learned that Chapple had never been arrested for an incident on August 26 of last year.

In that case, police responded to a residence on Fagan Street on a burglary in progress. A man said he saw Chapple exiting his residence.

The man said he had just gone to the store and had locked the door before he left.

After spotting Chapple, he said he found that the front door had been forced open. The door frame was broken in the process.

He said his round glass door had been turned over and shattered and a coffee cup that was on his TV stand had been broken.

He was missing $75 that had been on top of the TV stand.

Another witness confirmed that Chapple was involved.

That witness said Chapple "came to his place of worship to apparently confront him about this and it possibly had something to do with Chapple's belief that his female partner was with them that day."