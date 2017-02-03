Body Found In Shallow Grave On Lookout Mountain; May Be That Of Person Missing In Chattanooga

Friday, February 3, 2017

Human remains have been found in a shallow grave on Lookout Mountain, and they may be that of someone missing in Chattanooga, authorities said.

The location is at the 3900 block of Highway 157 (Hinkle Road) in the vicinity of the Methodist Camp. It is just south of the Nickajack Road intersection.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said members of his department as well as those of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Chattanooga Police Department have been on the scene since about 10 a.m.

The remains were approximately 50 yards off of the highway in a remote wooded area.

The human remains have been recovered and will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur, Ga., for an autopsy.

Sheriff Wilson said, "It is believed that the remains may be connected with a missing person case being investigated by the Chattanooga Police Department. At this time, no confirmation has been made on the identity of the remains found."