 Friday, February 3, 2017 33.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Body Found In Shallow Grave On Lookout Mountain; May Be That Of Person Missing In Chattanooga

Friday, February 3, 2017
Human remains have been found in a shallow grave on Lookout Mountain, and they may be that of someone missing in Chattanooga, authorities said.
 
The location is at the 3900 block of Highway 157 (Hinkle Road) in the vicinity of the Methodist Camp. It is just south of the Nickajack Road intersection.
 
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said members of his department as well as those of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Chattanooga Police Department have been on the scene since about 10 a.m.
 
The remains were approximately 50 yards off of the highway in a remote wooded area.
 
The human remains have been recovered and will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur, Ga., for an autopsy.
 
Sheriff Wilson said, "It is believed that the remains may be connected with a missing person case being investigated by the Chattanooga Police Department. At this time, no confirmation has been made on the identity of the remains found."
 


February 3, 2017

Body Found Floating In Tennessee River Identified As Wallace Warfield

February 3, 2017

Chattanooga State Presidential Search Committee To Meet Feb. 10, On Campus After Public Forum

February 3, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


A body found floating in the Tennessee River near the Riverpark on Jan. 13 has been identified as Wallace Warfield. He was reported missing by family members on Dec. 28. Full autopsy reports ... (click for more)

The search for a new president of Chattanooga State Community College launches on  Friday, Feb. 10 , with a public forum on the campus and the orientation meeting of a 19-member ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Body Found Floating In Tennessee River Identified As Wallace Warfield

A body found floating in the Tennessee River near the Riverpark on Jan. 13 has been identified as Wallace Warfield. He was reported missing by family members on Dec. 28. Full autopsy reports are pending on official cause of death.  The body was first spotted by a fisherman who saw it floating down the river. A search was launched and the body was found later that ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Presidential Search Committee To Meet Feb. 10, On Campus After Public Forum

The search for a new president of Chattanooga State Community College launches on  Friday, Feb. 10 , with a public forum on the campus and the orientation meeting of a 19-member Search Advisory Committee that will review candidates and recommend finalists for the office. The public forum will allow the members of the campus and Greater Chattanooga communities ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jay Craven Touched People In A Beautiful And Meaningful Way

Once in a while someone comes along that greatly touches people's lives in a beautiful and meaningful way, often through the arts.  I have been privileged in my lifetime to have known more than my share of such people: my dad, Ralph Miller, my college band director, Barry Jones, and my friends O.J. Bailey, Morris Bales, Jim Wilson and finally but never least, Jay Craven.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Whose Pants On Fire?

It hardly came as a surprise on Thursday when Larry Grohn, a candidate for mayor in Chattanooga, unearthed two “calendars” that a staff member for the embattled Andy Berke had prepared. One was a map for the faux-arrogant Democrat to run as Tennessee’s next governor and enjoy "the best Berke year yet." The other was a plan for our local lothario to be a high-ranking official in ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland, Bradley Advance In AAA State Duals

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Things went pretty much as expected in the AAA division of the State Duals wrestling tournament being held here at the Williamson County Agricultural Expostion Friday. Cleveland and Bradley, the top two teams in the state in any classification, both advanced to Saturday afternoon’s championship semis with relatively easy wins. Cleveland, improving to 28-0 ... (click for more)

Hurricanes Upend Blue Raiders 78-77 In 5-3A Showdown

(Story will be updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Cleveland’s drive to an unbeaten regular season and a sure No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament ended one win short Friday night when East Hamilton sophomore guard Cam Montgomery hit two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to give the Hurricanes a 78-77 victory over the Blue Raiders at Raider Arena. Cleveland had one last chance ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors