Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AMEY, ANTHONY GEORGE 
5245 LOMNICK CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BACHAND, DION THOMAS 
3409 LISA DR APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
BAKER, JESSIE DLOIS 
3801 13TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNA
---
BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON 
357 CENTURY ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BIVINS, BAARON OMAR 
3309 EAST 43RD ST CHATTNOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CAMERON, RALPH WILLIAM 
2106 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY 
6475 BROOKMEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COBBINS, RAHEEM E 
1105 N HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER GRANT 
1241 GREEN BROOK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY 
5552 ERMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
DAVIS, JOSEPH WILLIAM 
1709 OLIVE STREERT DUPLEX B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DELANEY, JUSTIN JAY 
1708 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD 
107 CEDAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
ELLIS, THOMAS 
1614 CITICO CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ESTES, APRIL DAWN 
712 SUMMIT AVENUE APT 19 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES 
1704 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
GRANT, AUSTIN STEVE 
10729 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HANKS, JAMES LESTER 
3800 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
HANKS, TERESA RENEA 
1925 SW PLESANT GROVE TRAIL MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
HOOPER, LAMAR CLAYTON 
703 SOUTH BROAD ROME, 30165 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
IDE, DAVID W 
540 SIMS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
ASSAULT
---
KENNEDY, ANDREA ANDERSON 
1109 COPPERWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.

OF PETHIDINE. FOR RESALE
POSS. OF PETHIDINE. FOR RESALE
---
LAWRENCE, WESLEY RANDALL 
2050 DUCKETT LANE SODDY DAISY, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-PAYMENT)
---
MCGEE, ERIN RANDALL 
MAIN ST 100 DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
---
PARKS, RAYMOND C 
5615 JACKSBORO PK KNOXVILLE, 37918 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD 
4202 B WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
PRUETT, ALLISON LOUISE 
8113 TURTLE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF IDENTITY
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
ROBINSON, DANIEL CORDERRO 
3599 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SCOTT, KRISTINE 
117 ROLLING RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
SLAUGHTER, TAMERA MARIE 
2311 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ASHLEY 
1680 UPPER COVE LOOP RD SODDY DAISYDAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, JONATHAN ALLEN 
1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STONE, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE 
7416 SOUTH DENT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
STREBER, KATIE MARIE 
2304 GUINEVERE PRKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWAFFORD, HEIDI MONSHELL 
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
TALLEY, DEONTAE ORNEZ 
1719 NEWELL AVENUE CHATTANOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
THOMAS, ANTHONY 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TINSLEY, MICHEAL DALE 
139 CLEAR LAKE RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
TROXELL, KEVIN LEBRON 
4331 ESTERBROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122705 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
VINEYARD, CLAYTON BLAKE 
422 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033466 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
WHITE, JOSHUA PAUL 
309 WALMART DR LOT 3 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
WHITE, SHANTEL DIAN 
630 CAMERON M ALEXANDER BLVD NW APT 5 ATALNTA, 30318 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WHITTED, LARRY EUGENE 
MAIN ST 100 DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
---
WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN 
1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

