Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AMEY, ANTHONY GEORGE
5245 LOMNICK CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BACHAND, DION THOMAS
3409 LISA DR APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
BAKER, JESSIE DLOIS
3801 13TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNA
---
BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON
357 CENTURY ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BIVINS, BAARON OMAR
3309 EAST 43RD ST CHATTNOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CAMERON, RALPH WILLIAM
2106 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY
6475 BROOKMEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COBBINS, RAHEEM E
1105 N HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER GRANT
1241 GREEN BROOK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY
5552 ERMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
DAVIS, JOSEPH WILLIAM
1709 OLIVE STREERT DUPLEX B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DELANEY, JUSTIN JAY
1708 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
107 CEDAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
ELLIS, THOMAS
1614 CITICO CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ESTES, APRIL DAWN
712 SUMMIT AVENUE APT 19 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES
1704 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
GRANT, AUSTIN STEVE
10729 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HANKS, JAMES LESTER
3800 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
HANKS, TERESA RENEA
1925 SW PLESANT GROVE TRAIL MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
HOOPER, LAMAR CLAYTON
703 SOUTH BROAD ROME, 30165
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
IDE, DAVID W
540 SIMS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
ASSAULT
---
KENNEDY, ANDREA ANDERSON
1109 COPPERWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.
OF PETHIDINE. FOR RESALE
POSS. OF PETHIDINE. FOR RESALE
---
LAWRENCE, WESLEY RANDALL
2050 DUCKETT LANE SODDY DAISY, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-PAYMENT)
---
MCGEE, ERIN RANDALL
MAIN ST 100 DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
---
PARKS, RAYMOND C
5615 JACKSBORO PK KNOXVILLE, 37918
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD
4202 B WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
PRUETT, ALLISON LOUISE
8113 TURTLE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF IDENTITY
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
ROBINSON, DANIEL CORDERRO
3599 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SCOTT, KRISTINE
117 ROLLING RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
SLAUGHTER, TAMERA MARIE
2311 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ASHLEY
1680 UPPER COVE LOOP RD SODDY DAISYDAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, JONATHAN ALLEN
1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STONE, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE
7416 SOUTH DENT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
STREBER, KATIE MARIE
2304 GUINEVERE PRKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWAFFORD, HEIDI MONSHELL
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
TALLEY, DEONTAE ORNEZ
1719 NEWELL AVENUE CHATTANOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
THOMAS, ANTHONY
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TINSLEY, MICHEAL DALE
139 CLEAR LAKE RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
TROXELL, KEVIN LEBRON
4331 ESTERBROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122705
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
VINEYARD, CLAYTON BLAKE
422 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033466
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
WHITE, JOSHUA PAUL
309 WALMART DR LOT 3 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
WHITE, SHANTEL DIAN
630 CAMERON M ALEXANDER BLVD NW APT 5 ATALNTA, 30318
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WHITTED, LARRY EUGENE
MAIN ST 100 DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
---
WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN
1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
