Home Damaged By Fire On Signal Mountain

Saturday, February 4, 2017
Signal Mtn Fire Chief Eric Mitchell
Signal Mtn Fire Chief Eric Mitchell

Firefighters on Signal Mountain battled the cold temperatures fighting a house fire Friday evening.

At 9:32 pm, a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 11 Hidden Brook. The Signal Mountain Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring from the eaves and attic area. Yhey immediately requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Walden's Ridge Emergency Services, Lone Oak VFD and Red Bank Fire Department responded to the scene. The Dallas Bay VFD staged at the Signal Mountain Station for any additional emergency calls in their district.

Fire officials reported the fire escaped the chimney and traveled through the attic. Firefighters had a challenge getting the fire under control due to the unstable chimney and fire trapped in the vaulted ceiling.

The homeowner reported to fire officials he noticed smoke coming into the home. He went to investigate and found fire and ambers on the outside of the chimney. His family was able to escape without injury.

HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The house suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage. Fire officials confirmed this fire was accidental and started from the chimney. The family of four will be staying with friends temporarily.


