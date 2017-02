Saturday, February 4, 2017

A small brush fire was discovered and extinguished in Ooltewah behind the Millennium Bank on Saturday at approximately 12:45 p.m.

No damage was done to the bank and the Tri-Com Fire Department had the blaze under control in minutes.

Witnesses said there was a brief power outage in the area and then the fire was discovered.



There were no injuries.

For video by Steve Ray, click here.