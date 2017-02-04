Unattended Burning Leads To Fire With Damages On Old Cleveland Pike

Saturday, February 4, 2017

An unattended fire caused damages on Saturday.

Around 3:40 p.m., a neighbor called reporting an outbuilding and a large pile of tires were on fire at 8442 Old Cleveland Pike.

The Tri-Community VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting a 20x20 outbuilding/traveling trailer and a 20x20x6 pile of tires that were on fire. Firefighters were able to control both fires and keep them from traveling to other structures.

Fire officials reported the homeowner was burning garbage in a barrel and the hot embers traveled and caught the outbuilding/traveling trailer and pile of tires on fire. Neighbors said a man, who had started the barrel fire, fled the scene when the fire broke out to the home and pile of tires.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.

Damages are estimated at $50,000. Fire officials confirmed the cause of the fire was from unattended burning.