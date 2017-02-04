 Sunday, February 5, 2017 41.2°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Unattended Burning Leads To Fire With Damages On Old Cleveland Pike

Saturday, February 4, 2017

An unattended fire caused damages on Saturday.

Around 3:40 p.m., a neighbor called reporting an outbuilding and a large pile of tires were on fire at 8442 Old Cleveland Pike.

The Tri-Community VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting a 20x20 outbuilding/traveling trailer and a 20x20x6 pile of tires that were on fire. Firefighters were able to control both fires and keep them from traveling to other structures.

Fire officials reported the homeowner was burning garbage in a barrel and the hot embers traveled and caught the outbuilding/traveling trailer and pile of tires on fire. Neighbors said a man, who had started the barrel fire, fled the scene when the fire broke out to the home and pile of tires.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.

Damages are estimated at $50,000. Fire officials confirmed the cause of the fire was from unattended burning.


February 5, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 4, 2017

Unattended Burning Leads To Fire With Damages On Old Cleveland Pike

February 4, 2017

Home Damaged By Fire On Signal Mountain


Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: AMMONS, EDWIN DEWAYNE  2814 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

An unattended fire caused damages on Saturday. Around  3:40 p.m. , a neighbor called reporting an outbuilding and a large pile of tires were on fire at 8442 Old Cleveland Pike. ... (click for more)

Firefighters on Signal Mountain battled the cold temperatures fighting a house fire Friday evening. At  9:32 pm , a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 11 Hidden Brook. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: AMMONS, EDWIN DEWAYNE  2814 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH  801 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Unattended Burning Leads To Fire With Damages On Old Cleveland Pike

An unattended fire caused damages on Saturday. Around  3:40 p.m. , a neighbor called reporting an outbuilding and a large pile of tires were on fire at 8442 Old Cleveland Pike. The Tri-Community VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting a 20x20 outbuilding/traveling trailer and a 20x20x6 pile of tires that were on fire. Firefighters were able to control ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jay Craven Touched People In A Beautiful And Meaningful Way

Once in a while someone comes along that greatly touches people's lives in a beautiful and meaningful way, often through the arts.  I have been privileged in my lifetime to have known more than my share of such people: my dad, Ralph Miller, my college band director, Barry Jones, and my friends O.J. Bailey, Morris Bales, Jim Wilson and finally but never least, Jay Craven.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: O-Dog Lived ‘The Dream”

The pre-Socratic Greek philosopher Heraclitus (c. 535-475 BC), once observed, “You can never step in the same river twice.” Change is a certainty. Heraclitus has been long forgotten but part of his brilliance is still shined to a high luster each day in Coronado, Calif., where Navy SEALS are forged as iron into steel: “Of every one hundred men, ten shouldn’t even be there, eighty ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Beats Cleveland For AAA State Duals Mat Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The third time was the charm for the Bradley Bears. Cleveland had prevailed by a single point twice during the regular season, but when the chips were on the line and for the biggest prize here at the Class AAA State Duals wrestling tournament, the Bears won for the second straight year. It really wasn’t close as the Bears improved to 23-2 with the 35-24 ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Beats McCallie For D-II Duals Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Father Ryan always seems to rise to the occasion when the stakes are highest. Such was the case this weekend as the Purple Irish won their second straight D-II State Duals wrestling title with a convincing 45-27 victory over McCallie. River Henry gave the Blue Tornado a 3-0 lead with a decision at 285 and Alex Whitworth made it 9-3 with a first-period pin ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors