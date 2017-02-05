Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County:

AMMONS, EDWIN DEWAYNE

2814 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH

801 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

ARTMAN, LINDY CARA

115 AVIS DRIVE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

POSS.

HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL2401 S CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---BANKSTON, JONATHAN ERIC1065 WILLOW STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BELVIN, CHARLENE JOYCE430 CEDAR GLENN EAST RIDGE, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BENTLEY, KENNETH ALAN2501 S MARKET STREET #236 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---BROOKS, BRITTANY LEIGHANN6551 ESQUIRE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---BUDZ, THOMAS HENNESSY12469 COLONY PRESERVE DRIVE BOYNTON BEACH, 33436Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---CARTER, JOHN DWANEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---COLE, ROBERT MARLIN7100 TANAGER COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---COX, WILLIE ROY2614 LYNDON AVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 374156326Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERESCAPE (ATTEMPT)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---CRISP, SANDRA FAYE310 HOLLY GLEN LANE DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLETHEFT UNDER $500---DUFF, CLAYTON1514 B KARWILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORMANUFACTURE/SALE/POSS/DISTUBUTE SCHEDULE IV---FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL1430 THRASHER PIKE HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTICFALSE IMPRISONMENTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---FRYAR, JULIE F1792 CASEY HOLLOW SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV---GILBERT, AMANDA JAEE1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374063202Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GRANT, FRANCISCO MARTIN1776 DEAN STREET BROOKLYNN, 11223Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER2300 CHIMNEY HILLS DR HIXSON, 37373Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HARDY, JEREMY LEE202 MAPPLEWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSS. SCHED II (METH)---HAYDEN, ANTONIO LAVERNE2115 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---HOLLINGSWORTH, MATTHEW AARON236 DAUGHTERTY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HUFF, JOSHUA MATHEW205 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 30707Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JARNAGIN, TRISTAN JARED8926 HURRICANE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---JONES, FATRINA LARNETTA3641 MISSIONAIRE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)---JOSE, MATIAS DIEGO312 WOODALL LANE SCOTTSBORO, 357684215Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JOSEPH, DESHON BRENDON1521 S RUGBY PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37419Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)DOMESTIC ASSAULT---KENDRICK, GLENN TRACEYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---KENDRICK, JIMMI JAQUAY5586 CROOKED CREEK OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LEE, MARQUESHA CHANTELL707 E 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---MCCROBEY, PETER MARTEZ2317 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCGEE, ERIN RANDALLCLOUD SPRINGS LODGE ROOM 259 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCATOOSA COUNTY FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTH---MILLER, JEFFREY L4917 CAROLIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50---MONTGOMERY, CHARLES COLLIN9043 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO---MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT4607 LUKE HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MULLINS, KAREN DUNAWAY6353 LARAMIE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NADEAU, JENNIFER LEIGH6966 TAILWINDS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---OSHELL, SCOTTIE RAY1333 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARREST---PALMS, RONALD HULL706 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---POE, KYLE HOUSTON18 PAULMAR DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RIDDLEY, MICHAEL STEVEN313 HANNAH LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE4630 HEISKELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162607Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARREST---SCHOOEY, HILLARY BETH1104 THOMAS LN #B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE---STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN6307 GAMBLE ROAD HARRISON, 37308Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TALLEY, JA VAUGHN3628 CRAIG RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN---TURNER, JULIET MICHELLE7900 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37311Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VANOVER, LAUREN TAIJAH4709 NORTH TERRACE ROAD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORATTEMPTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL CONSPIRACYDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WEBB, HOLLY CHRISTINA4811 LONEHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMS, BRYAN MONTEZ629 WEST 14TH STREEET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

