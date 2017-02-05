Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County:
Here are the mugshots:
|AMMONS, EDWIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/10/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BANKSTON, JONATHAN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELVIN, CHARLENE JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/25/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BENTLEY, KENNETH ALAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/27/1953
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BROOKS, BRITTANY LEIGHANN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BUDZ, THOMAS HENNESSY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, JOHN DWANE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|COLE, ROBERT MARLIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/31/1986
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COX, WILLIE ROY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- ESCAPE (ATTEMPT)
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|CRISP, SANDRA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/13/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- THEFT UNDER $500
|
|DUFF, CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/16/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- MANUFACTURE/SALE/POSS/DISTUBUTE SCHEDULE IV
|
|FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|FRYAR, JULIE F
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
|
|GILBERT, AMANDA JAEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GRANT, FRANCISCO MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HARDY, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SIMPLE POSS. SCHED II (METH)
|
|HAYDEN, ANTONIO LAVERNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|HOLLINGSWORTH, MATTHEW AARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/13/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HUFF, JOSHUA MATHEW
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/30/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JARNAGIN, TRISTAN JARED
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|JONES, FATRINA LARNETTA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|JOSE, MATIAS DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOSEPH, DESHON BRENDON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/09/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|KENDRICK, GLENN TRACEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KENDRICK, JIMMI JAQUAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LEE, MARQUESHA CHANTELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|MCCROBEY, PETER MARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MCGEE, ERIN RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- CATOOSA COUNTY FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTH
|
|MILLER, JEFFREY L
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
|
|MONTGOMERY, CHARLES COLLIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
|
|MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MULLINS, KAREN DUNAWAY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/18/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/04/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NADEAU, JENNIFER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|OSHELL, SCOTTIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PALMS, RONALD HULL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/26/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|POE, KYLE HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RIDDLEY, MICHAEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SCHOOEY, HILLARY BETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TALLEY, JA VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
|
|TURNER, JULIET MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VANOVER, LAUREN TAIJAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- ATTEMPT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WEBB, HOLLY CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, BRYAN MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/02/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|