 Sunday, February 5, 2017 41.2°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County:

AMMONS, EDWIN DEWAYNE 
2814 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH 
801 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ARTMAN, LINDY CARA 
115 AVIS DRIVE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
POSS.

HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL 
2401 S CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BANKSTON, JONATHAN ERIC 
1065 WILLOW STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELVIN, CHARLENE JOYCE 
430 CEDAR GLENN EAST RIDGE, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BENTLEY, KENNETH ALAN 
2501 S MARKET STREET #236 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BROOKS, BRITTANY LEIGHANN 
6551 ESQUIRE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BUDZ, THOMAS HENNESSY 
12469 COLONY PRESERVE DRIVE BOYNTON BEACH, 33436 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CARTER, JOHN DWANE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
COLE, ROBERT MARLIN 
7100 TANAGER COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COX, WILLIE ROY 
2614 LYNDON AVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 374156326 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
ESCAPE (ATTEMPT)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
CRISP, SANDRA FAYE 
310 HOLLY GLEN LANE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
THEFT UNDER $500
---
DUFF, CLAYTON 
1514 B KARWILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
MANUFACTURE/SALE/POSS/DISTUBUTE SCHEDULE IV
---
FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL 
1430 THRASHER PIKE HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
FRYAR, JULIE F 
1792 CASEY HOLLOW SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
---
GILBERT, AMANDA JAEE 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374063202 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRANT, FRANCISCO MARTIN 
1776 DEAN STREET BROOKLYNN, 11223 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER 
2300 CHIMNEY HILLS DR HIXSON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HARDY, JEREMY LEE 
202 MAPPLEWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSS. SCHED II (METH)
---
HAYDEN, ANTONIO LAVERNE 
2115 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
HOLLINGSWORTH, MATTHEW AARON 
236 DAUGHTERTY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HUFF, JOSHUA MATHEW 
205 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JARNAGIN, TRISTAN JARED 
8926 HURRICANE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
JONES, FATRINA LARNETTA 
3641 MISSIONAIRE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
JOSE, MATIAS DIEGO 
312 WOODALL LANE SCOTTSBORO, 357684215 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JOSEPH, DESHON BRENDON 
1521 S RUGBY PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KENDRICK, GLENN TRACEY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KENDRICK, JIMMI JAQUAY 
5586 CROOKED CREEK OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LEE, MARQUESHA CHANTELL 
707 E 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW 
2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
MCCROBEY, PETER MARTEZ 
2317 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCGEE, ERIN RANDALL 
CLOUD SPRINGS LODGE ROOM 259 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CATOOSA COUNTY FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTH
---
MILLER, JEFFREY L 
4917 CAROLIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
---
MONTGOMERY, CHARLES COLLIN 
9043 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
---
MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT 
4607 LUKE HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MULLINS, KAREN DUNAWAY 
6353 LARAMIE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NADEAU, JENNIFER LEIGH 
6966 TAILWINDS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
OSHELL, SCOTTIE RAY 
1333 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
PALMS, RONALD HULL 
706 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
POE, KYLE HOUSTON 
18 PAULMAR DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RIDDLEY, MICHAEL STEVEN 
313 HANNAH LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE 
4630 HEISKELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162607 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
SCHOOEY, HILLARY BETH 
1104 THOMAS LN #B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN 
6307 GAMBLE ROAD HARRISON, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TALLEY, JA VAUGHN 
3628 CRAIG RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
---
TURNER, JULIET MICHELLE 
7900 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VANOVER, LAUREN TAIJAH 
4709 NORTH TERRACE ROAD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
ATTEMPT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WEBB, HOLLY CHRISTINA 
4811 LONEHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIAMS, BRYAN MONTEZ 
629 WEST 14TH STREEET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mugshots:

AMMONS, EDWIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/10/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BANKSTON, JONATHAN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELVIN, CHARLENE JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/25/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENTLEY, KENNETH ALAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/27/1953
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROOKS, BRITTANY LEIGHANN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BUDZ, THOMAS HENNESSY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARTER, JOHN DWANE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COLE, ROBERT MARLIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/31/1986
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


COX, WILLIE ROY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • ESCAPE (ATTEMPT)
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRISP, SANDRA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/13/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • THEFT UNDER $500
DUFF, CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/16/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
  • MANUFACTURE/SALE/POSS/DISTUBUTE SCHEDULE IV
FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
FRYAR, JULIE F
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
GILBERT, AMANDA JAEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRANT, FRANCISCO MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARDY, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SIMPLE POSS. SCHED II (METH)
HAYDEN, ANTONIO LAVERNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

HOLLINGSWORTH, MATTHEW AARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/13/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUFF, JOSHUA MATHEW
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/30/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JARNAGIN, TRISTAN JARED
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JONES, FATRINA LARNETTA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
JOSE, MATIAS DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOSEPH, DESHON BRENDON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/09/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KENDRICK, GLENN TRACEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KENDRICK, JIMMI JAQUAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEE, MARQUESHA CHANTELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

MCCROBEY, PETER MARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCGEE, ERIN RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CATOOSA COUNTY FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTH
MILLER, JEFFREY L
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
MONTGOMERY, CHARLES COLLIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MULLINS, KAREN DUNAWAY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/18/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/04/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NADEAU, JENNIFER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OSHELL, SCOTTIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
PALMS, RONALD HULL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/26/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POE, KYLE HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIDDLEY, MICHAEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
SCHOOEY, HILLARY BETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TALLEY, JA VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
TURNER, JULIET MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VANOVER, LAUREN TAIJAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
  • ATTEMPT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WEBB, HOLLY CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, BRYAN MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/02/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

February 5, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 4, 2017

Unattended Burning Leads To Fire With Damages On Old Cleveland Pike

February 4, 2017

Home Damaged By Fire On Signal Mountain


Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: AMMONS, EDWIN DEWAYNE  2814 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

An unattended fire caused damages on Saturday. Around  3:40 p.m. , a neighbor called reporting an outbuilding and a large pile of tires were on fire at 8442 Old Cleveland Pike. ... (click for more)

Firefighters on Signal Mountain battled the cold temperatures fighting a house fire Friday evening. At  9:32 pm , a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 11 Hidden Brook. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: AMMONS, EDWIN DEWAYNE  2814 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH  801 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Unattended Burning Leads To Fire With Damages On Old Cleveland Pike

An unattended fire caused damages on Saturday. Around  3:40 p.m. , a neighbor called reporting an outbuilding and a large pile of tires were on fire at 8442 Old Cleveland Pike. The Tri-Community VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting a 20x20 outbuilding/traveling trailer and a 20x20x6 pile of tires that were on fire. Firefighters were able to control ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jay Craven Touched People In A Beautiful And Meaningful Way

Once in a while someone comes along that greatly touches people's lives in a beautiful and meaningful way, often through the arts.  I have been privileged in my lifetime to have known more than my share of such people: my dad, Ralph Miller, my college band director, Barry Jones, and my friends O.J. Bailey, Morris Bales, Jim Wilson and finally but never least, Jay Craven.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: O-Dog Lived ‘The Dream”

The pre-Socratic Greek philosopher Heraclitus (c. 535-475 BC), once observed, “You can never step in the same river twice.” Change is a certainty. Heraclitus has been long forgotten but part of his brilliance is still shined to a high luster each day in Coronado, Calif., where Navy SEALS are forged as iron into steel: “Of every one hundred men, ten shouldn’t even be there, eighty ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Beats Cleveland For AAA State Duals Mat Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The third time was the charm for the Bradley Bears. Cleveland had prevailed by a single point twice during the regular season, but when the chips were on the line and for the biggest prize here at the Class AAA State Duals wrestling tournament, the Bears won for the second straight year. It really wasn’t close as the Bears improved to 23-2 with the 35-24 ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Beats McCallie For D-II Duals Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Father Ryan always seems to rise to the occasion when the stakes are highest. Such was the case this weekend as the Purple Irish won their second straight D-II State Duals wrestling title with a convincing 45-27 victory over McCallie. River Henry gave the Blue Tornado a 3-0 lead with a decision at 285 and Alex Whitworth made it 9-3 with a first-period pin ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors