House Burns In Dalewood Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, February 5, 2017

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire in Dalewood on Sunday.

The alarm came into Hamilton County 911 at 2:52 a.m. for a residential structure on fire. A fire engine from station 15 arrived on the scene at 2:59 a.m. and reported fire and smoke visible from a house located at 3825 Larry Dr.

Hose lines were deployed and a primary search was conducted throughout the house to see if anyone was inside. No one was found.

An additional five fire companies responded to assist in battling the blaze. The fire was called under control in less than an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County EMS, and the Electric Power Board were on scene to assist.