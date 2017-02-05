 Sunday, February 5, 2017 40.3°F   overcast   Overcast

House Burns In Dalewood Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, February 5, 2017

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire in Dalewood on Sunday.

The alarm came into Hamilton County 911 at 2:52 a.m. for a residential structure on fire. A fire engine from station 15 arrived on the scene at 2:59 a.m. and reported fire and smoke visible from a house located at 3825 Larry Dr.

Hose lines were deployed and a primary search was conducted throughout the house to see if anyone was inside. No one was found.

An additional five fire companies responded to assist in battling the blaze. The fire was called under control in less than an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County EMS, and the Electric Power Board were on scene to assist.

- Photo2 by Chuck Hartung

February 5, 2017

Police Arrest 2 Ringgold Men After Stolen Van, Large Amount Of Meth Found At Motel 6 On Lee Highway

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested two Ringgold, Ga., men after a stolen van and a large amount of meth were found at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Highway. Mitchell Sullivan, 45, of 104 Princess Lane, Ringgold, is charged with theft of property over $10,000, possession of meth for resale, possession of heroin for resale, possession of hydrocodone for resale and possession ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: AMMONS, EDWIN DEWAYNE  2814 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH  801 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jay Craven Touched People In A Beautiful And Meaningful Way

Once in a while someone comes along that greatly touches people's lives in a beautiful and meaningful way, often through the arts.  I have been privileged in my lifetime to have known more than my share of such people: my dad, Ralph Miller, my college band director, Barry Jones, and my friends O.J. Bailey, Morris Bales, Jim Wilson and finally but never least, Jay Craven.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: O-Dog Lived ‘The Dream”

The pre-Socratic Greek philosopher Heraclitus (c. 535-475 BC), once observed, “You can never step in the same river twice.” Change is a certainty. Heraclitus has been long forgotten but part of his brilliance is still shined to a high luster each day in Coronado, Calif., where Navy SEALS are forged as iron into steel: “Of every one hundred men, ten shouldn’t even be there, eighty ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Beats Cleveland For AAA State Duals Mat Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The third time was the charm for the Bradley Bears. Cleveland had prevailed by a single point twice during the regular season, but when the chips were on the line and for the biggest prize here at the Class AAA State Duals wrestling tournament, the Bears won for the second straight year. It really wasn’t close as the Bears improved to 23-2 with the 35-24 ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Beats McCallie For D-II Duals Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Father Ryan always seems to rise to the occasion when the stakes are highest. Such was the case this weekend as the Purple Irish won their second straight D-II State Duals wrestling title with a convincing 45-27 victory over McCallie. River Henry gave the Blue Tornado a 3-0 lead with a decision at 285 and Alex Whitworth made it 9-3 with a first-period pin ... (click for more)


