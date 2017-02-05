Police Arrest 2 Ringgold Men After Stolen Van, Large Amount Of Meth Found At Motel 6 On Lee Highway

Sunday, February 5, 2017

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested two Ringgold, Ga., men after a stolen van and a large amount of meth were found at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Highway.

Mitchell Sullivan, 45, of 104 Princess Lane, Ringgold, is charged with theft of property over $10,000, possession of meth for resale, possession of heroin for resale, possession of hydrocodone for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In the incident last Wednesday, a deputy was doing a business check at the location, which he said is known for its "well-document drug activity."

He said he noticed a female in a white utility van. When he opened the door of the van, he could immediately see eight .38 caliber bullets in the door pocket along with a lead black jack.

He ordered the female, Lenora Brooke Williams, and the back seat passenger, Derrick Lebrone Stewart Jr., 28, of 7884 Old Alabama Highway, Ringgold, out of the van. The deputy said Stewart at first did not comply and kept concealing his hands from view. He was pulled from the vehicle and searched.

The deputy said during the search a hypodermic needle containing meth fell out of his pant leg. Stewart was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation. At first he gave a false name, it was stated.

It was found that the van had been stolen out of Knoxville. Ms. Williams said the person with the keys to the van was in room 248.

Deputies found four occupants of the room, including Sullivan. The other three said Sullivan was the one with the stolen van and the large amount of meth.

Deputies found six grams of meth, .5 grams of heroin, a bottle of hydrocodone cough syrup, and a digital scale on Sullivan.