Hixson Woman, 67, Is One Of 2 People Revived By Same Officers At LaGuardia Airport After Heart Attack

Sunday, February 5, 2017

A Hixson woman was one of two people revived by the same trio of Port Authority police officers at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday.

An 89-year-old man was Orlando suffered a heart attack and was found lying on the floor without a pulse, according to the New York Daily News.

Joseph Miranne, Jason Berrios and Anthony Oliveto performed CPR to revive the man, who was taken to a hospital.

Then the 67-year-old woman from Hixson had a heart attack while riding a bus outside Terminal C.

The same officers shocked the woman with a portable defibrillator to revive her. The woman, who then was able to breathe again, was also taken to the hospital.