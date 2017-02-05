 Sunday, February 5, 2017 51.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Soccer Fan At Finley Stadium Tased, Arrested After He Runs Onto Field

Sunday, February 5, 2017
A 22-year-old Florida man entertained the large crowd at Finley Stadium when the jumped the fence on Friday night during the match between the United States Men's National Soccer team and Jamaica.

However, police were not so amused, and began chasing the man.

He was finally tazed and taken into custody.

It happened just after the U.S. team scored the lone goal of the contest.

He runs and jumps over the fence and then falls to the ground as police shoot him with the taser.

Thomas Hennessy Budz of Boynton Beach refused medical treatment.

He was carted off to the Hamilton County Jail with a disorderly conduct charge.


Police Blotter: North Carolina Man's Facebook Purchase Of Truck Goes Sour; Shoplifting Suspect Tells All; Woman Upset Over Dr. Pepper Charge

Trail Of Owner Of Stolen Car That Led Police On Chase Goes Through Several Owners Who Wound Up In Jail

Police Arrest 2 Ringgold Men After Stolen Van, Large Amount Of Meth Found At Motel 6 On Lee Highway


A Gastonia, N.C., man came to Chattanooga after he said he made payments via Facebook for a truck he planned to buy. The man said he sent a money gram via Walmart for $200 and another for ... (click for more)

Police said the trail of a stolen car that led police on a chase in Middle Valley led through several people who wound up in jail. Police concluded that the vehicle was eventually passed down ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested two Ringgold, Ga., men after a stolen van and a large amount of meth were found at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Highway. Mitchell Sullivan, 45, of 104 ... (click for more)


