Soccer Fan At Finley Stadium Tased, Arrested After He Runs Onto Field

Sunday, February 5, 2017

A 22-year-old Florida man entertained the large crowd at Finley Stadium when the jumped the fence on Friday night during the match between the United States Men's National Soccer team and Jamaica.

However, police were not so amused, and began chasing the man.

He was finally tazed and taken into custody.

It happened just after the U.S. team scored the lone goal of the contest.

He runs and jumps over the fence and then falls to the ground as police shoot him with the taser.

Thomas Hennessy Budz of Boynton Beach refused medical treatment.

He was carted off to the Hamilton County Jail with a disorderly conduct charge.