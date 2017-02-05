 Sunday, February 5, 2017 51.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Trail Of Owner Of Stolen Car That Led Police On Chase Goes Through Several Owners Who Wound Up In Jail

Sunday, February 5, 2017
Lucas Aaron Dobbs
Lucas Aaron Dobbs

Police said the trail of a stolen car that led police on a chase in Middle Valley led through several people who wound up in jail.

Police concluded that the vehicle was eventually passed down to the girlfriend of Lucas Aaron Dobbs, who let him use it.

Dobbs, 28, of 2527 Love Lane, Soddy Daisy, was charged with speeding, not having insurance, violating the seat belt law, driving left of center, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving on a revoked license and felony evading arrest.

A deputy said he was running radar on Daisy Dallas Road on Jan. 24 when a vehicle went by going 54 mph in a 35 mph zone.

He said he tried to stop the car, but it sped away. The vehicle it went along Middle Valley Road at a high rate of speed before turning into Kensington Hills Drive. The deputy backed off as the vehicle went over a hill.

When the deputy got to the other side, the driver had gone. He had left the vehicle running and it careened into a utility pole at a cul de sac.

A wallet with several different IDs was found in the vehicle.

The next day, the Sheriff's Office received a call from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office noting that the owner of the vehicle that was abandoned by the driver is deceased. Her son, Bayless Sullivan, had been driving it until he was arrested.

He gave the vehicle to his girlfriend, Dovie Mae Vinson Williams. She drove it until she got put in jail as well.

The vehicle then passed to Jennifer Renee Long (Buie), who was likewise arrested.

Ms. Long advised the staff at the county workhouse that she allowed Savannah Marie Vines to use it. She was listed as the girlfriend of Dobbs.

The ID cards included one for Dobbs, another for Ms. Williams and another for Ms. Long.

The wrecker company that hauled in the car notified police that a computer and several cell phones were found in the vehicle under the seat. 

Wrecker personnel said one phone appears to belong to someone named Lucas. They said it keeps ringing and callers want to know where Lucas is.

Deputies said Dobbs "has a history of running and being uncooperative with law enforcement."

 

 


