Police Blotter: North Carolina Man's Facebook Purchase Of Truck Goes Sour; Shoplifting Suspect Tells All; Woman Upset Over Dr. Pepper Charge

Sunday, February 5, 2017

A Gastonia, N.C., man came to Chattanooga after he said he made payments via Facebook for a truck he planned to buy.

The man said he sent a money gram via Walmart for $200 and another for $500.00 to an individual who was supposedly selling the truck.

The seller was listed as Alexandra Juan Thomas of 4707 Sabrina Lane, Hixson, he told police.

The man said Mr. Thomas was to deliver the truck to him in Gastonia. He said has not received the truck and now the seller's profile is gone from Facebook.

The North Carolina man said he had filed a report with the police in Gastonia and they told him to also file in Chattanooga.

* * *

At the Walmart on Highway 153, store personnel said Jeffrey L. Baggett was observed selecting assorted merchandise. He then passed all points of sale without paying for the items.

Baggett was then detained and cited in lieu of arrest for theft under $500.

The assorted meat he took was recovered. It was valued at $71.32.

* * *

At the McDonald's on Third Street a black male became aggressive in the lobby and threw his drink on the register.

This caused the system to crash and permanently damage the computer. Store personnel said it would cost around $1500 to replace it.

The man was later Identified by McDonald's staff to be Jerterrius Akridge. Warrants were obtained on Akridge for vandalism over $1,000. 

* * *

Police answered a shoplifting call at Spencer's Gifts at Hamilton Place.

A loss prevention specialist said she observed Harold Maradiaga Ramirez, put a hat in his backpack and then walk out the door without paying for the hat. She immediately detained Ramirez, who admitted to her that he did in fact steal the hat.

While waiting for police, Ramirez also admitted to stealing two T-shirts from Hot Topic, which he had in his backpack. The Hot Topic store manager and an employee were notified and met police at Spencer's Gifts.

All items were recovered and given back to the respective stores.

Ramirez was issued a citation in lieu of arrest.

* * *

An E. 48th Street woman said she allowed one of her friends to take her vehicle to his shop to fix it earlier in the day. Her friend arrived at the house at 4 a.m. to get the vehicle.

Around 11:30 a.m., her friend returned saying his ex-girlfriend came to his shop and stole the vehicle.

The woman did not have a phone number for this friend or the location where he took the vehicle to have it fixed.

* * *

A black cloth-type bag was found in bushes outside Buffalo Wild Wings at 120 Market.

There was no ID along with the several hundred dollars inside.

The bag and cash were turned in to the police property room.

* * *

Tommy Fuget of 6th Avenue said an unknown suspect has stolen his vehicle.

He last saw the vehicle parked in the back of his house late at night.

He used a different vehicle when leaving for work the next morning, and, after returning home, realized his vehicle parked in the back yard had been taken.

It was a white 1995 Nissan Maxima.

A neighbor arrived on scene to find out why police were at the location and mentioned hearing a vehicle speeding off down the road earlier in the day around 11 a.m.

* * *

As the CVS Pharmacy on Lee Highway was closing an unknown white female stated her name was Jessica and she had worked there yesterday and left her name badge in the pharmacy.

The woman was allowed to walk into the pharmacy past the safe area and was seen videotaping with her phone as she walked past the safe.

The woman who let her in said she did not know if the woman actually worked at the store or not because she was off and there have been floaters in the area. The woman was accompanied by an unknown male who attempted to hide his face as he walked by the camera.

The store employee said the whole incident was strange,  and she requested the incident be documented.

The woman was described as approximately 5'1", 115 pounds, with long dark hair. The white male was about 5'10", 160 pounds, with dark hair.

* * *

At Patten Towers on E. 11th Street, police spoke to a woman who said that her neighbor had been talking to her grandmother telling her that she drinks Dr. Peppers.

The complaintant said that upset her "because she does not want Lina telling everyone what she is doing all the time."

An officer told the woman is is "OK if she wants to drink Dr. Peppers. It is not illegal."

He advised the woman not to let Lina in her apartment again to see what she is drinking.


