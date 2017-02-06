Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, February 6, 2017

AGULLAR, MARIO ALBERTO

10429 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ALVEY, SHANA DIANE

7111 TERESA ST. BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN

5220 CREEKS BEND LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ROBBERY (STRONG ARMED )

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES

4504 DUMACK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

BRAUCH, JENNIFER LEA

824 CLIFT STREET CHATTNAOOGA, 37305

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FALSE REPORTS

---

BRAVO, ALDANI OSMERI GUILLEN

UNKOWN ,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CASTLEBERRY, BRENT LEE

127 CHRIS LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---CLARK, ERIC JUSTIN1688 NORTH CEDAR LANE FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---COLLAKE, MATHEW JOSEPH7303 ASTEROID LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DAVIS, CHARLES MICHAEL1409 CINDERELLA ROAD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GABRIEL, JOHNNYUNKNOWN ,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---GETER, JAMES EDWARD3424 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR---GILES, AARON SCOTT2315 DAISY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )---GUNN, COURTENAY TREMAINE4209 MALINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HARDEN, TERRY JAMESSODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---HARRISON, EDDIE LEON2072 LAKESIDE LN HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTS---JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE503 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankROBBERY STRONG ARMEDPOSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)---KENDRICK, PATRICK GLENN3200 STONE ROAD SW APT P15 ATLANTA, 30331Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTFALSE REPORTSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---KOGER, JIMMY ODELL935 HUNT ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---LAYNE, STEPHANIE7432 DAVIS MILL RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCELWEE, CODY NICHOLAS8441 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37434Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MIS---MORRIS, CHARLES KING721 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOSTILLER, DEMETRIC LEBRON1109 GROOVE STREET APT9 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---ORR, TAMMY KAY4100 MCCAYHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PENNEY, TERRY LAMON806 TROTTER LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---PEREZ-MORALES, ADULFO NICOLAS1501 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SLEDGE, CLARENCE LOUIS5008 16TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARREST---SMITH, ALICIA MARIE84 NEW ENGLAND ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, SCOTTIE RAY103 LEGGITT RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SNOW, JONAS COLEMAN272 SNOW DR CHATTANOOGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCT---TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL101 E. 20 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---THOMAS, TOMMY LEE1813 BARNES COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---WADE, ASHLEE ANN9233 PETTY LANE OOTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WALKER, LEON MANNING1718 CANNON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANN8952 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY1119 LINDY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---YIUM, KEITH JOE1101 EAST BROW ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

