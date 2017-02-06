Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AGULLAR, MARIO ALBERTO
10429 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ALVEY, SHANA DIANE
7111 TERESA ST. BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN
5220 CREEKS BEND LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ROBBERY (STRONG ARMED )
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES
4504 DUMACK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
BRAUCH, JENNIFER LEA
824 CLIFT STREET CHATTNAOOGA, 37305
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FALSE REPORTS
---
BRAVO, ALDANI OSMERI GUILLEN
UNKOWN ,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CASTLEBERRY, BRENT LEE
127 CHRIS LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CLARK, ERIC JUSTIN
1688 NORTH CEDAR LANE FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
COLLAKE, MATHEW JOSEPH
7303 ASTEROID LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, CHARLES MICHAEL
1409 CINDERELLA ROAD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GABRIEL, JOHNNY
UNKNOWN ,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GETER, JAMES EDWARD
3424 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
GILES, AARON SCOTT
2315 DAISY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
GUNN, COURTENAY TREMAINE
4209 MALINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARDEN, TERRY JAMES
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
2072 LAKESIDE LN HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
---
JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE
503 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ROBBERY STRONG ARMED
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
KENDRICK, PATRICK GLENN
3200 STONE ROAD SW APT P15 ATLANTA, 30331
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FALSE REPORTS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
KOGER, JIMMY ODELL
935 HUNT ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LAYNE, STEPHANIE
7432 DAVIS MILL RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCELWEE, CODY NICHOLAS
8441 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37434
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MIS
---
MORRIS, CHARLES KING
721 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOSTILLER, DEMETRIC LEBRON
1109 GROOVE STREET APT9 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
ORR, TAMMY KAY
4100 MCCAYHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PENNEY, TERRY LAMON
806 TROTTER LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
PEREZ-MORALES, ADULFO NICOLAS
1501 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SLEDGE, CLARENCE LOUIS
5008 16TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
---
SMITH, ALICIA MARIE
84 NEW ENGLAND ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, SCOTTIE RAY
103 LEGGITT RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SNOW, JONAS COLEMAN
272 SNOW DR CHATTANOOGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL
101 E. 20 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
THOMAS, TOMMY LEE
1813 BARNES COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
WADE, ASHLEE ANN
9233 PETTY LANE OOTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
WALKER, LEON MANNING
1718 CANNON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANN
8952 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY
1119 LINDY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
YIUM, KEITH JOE
1101 EAST BROW ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Here are the mug shots:
