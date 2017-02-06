 Monday, February 6, 2017 38.8°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, February 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

AGULLAR, MARIO ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBAION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION )
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
BRAUCH, JENNIFER LEA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/13/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • FALSE REPORTS
BRAVO, ALDANI OSMERI GUILLEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/22/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CASTLEBERRY, BRENT LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
COLLAKE, MATHEW JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GABRIEL, JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GETER, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

GILES, AARON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
GUNN, COURTENAY TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY STRONG ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
KENDRICK, PATRICK GLENN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
KOGER, JIMMY ODELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LAYNE, STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCELWEE, CODY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MIS
MORRIS, CHARLES KING
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/31/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOSTILLER, DEMETRIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

ORR, TAMMY KAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/06/1967
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PENNEY, TERRY LAMON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/26/1965
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PEREZ-MORALES, ADULFO NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, ALICIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, SCOTTIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SNOW, JONAS COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/06/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, TOMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/30/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
WADE, ASHLEE ANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WALKER, LEON MANNING
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/08/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, TODD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
YIUM, KEITH JOE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY


February 6, 2017

