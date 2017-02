Walker County Arrest Report For Jan. 30-Feb. 5

Monday, February 6, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report Jan. 30-Feb. 5:

LEDBETTER AMY HEATHER W/F 21 Officer CAMPBELL POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (X2), HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENT

SWEENEY JONATHAN ANTHONY W/M 28 Officer CAREATHERS PAROLE VIOLATION

COOK BRIAN KYLE W/M 26 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

WHITE ZACHARY GAGE W/M 19 Officer MCBEE CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

CARTER JANON ANGELIQUE W/F 34 Officer SCROGGINS OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT-MISD

HARDEN JAMISON DANIEL W/M 27 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

BARLEY ELLEN MICHELLE W/F 61 Officer SCARBROUGH DUI-ALCOHOL, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT-MIS

JONES JEFFERY LEE II W/M 27 Officer COKER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

SNODGRASS TAMMY LOUISE W/F 48 Officer WHITFIELD PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

SANTORA ANTHONY GEORGE W/M 27 Officer LLEWELLEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENT, NO TAG

VINYARD TERRI LYNETTE W/F 54 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

BLANSIT BRANDON RAY W/M 33 Officer MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

HARRIS BRANDON DEWAYNE B/M 29 Officer TATE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

MENDEZ-BRAVO ARNOLDO HERMITONIA H/M 38 Officer WEBBER DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE

VILLEGAS FERNANDO RETA W/M 37 Officer WOOTEN PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

GUFFEY JAMES RUSSELL W/M 54 Officer WOOTEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

WHITE BRANDON LABRON B/M 22 Officer PARKER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

CROSS WILLIAM ROSCOE W/M 37 Officer WHITFIELD FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

MELLVILLE CHARLES FRANKLIN W/M 59 Officer MULLIS FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

MCKAIG SANDRA DENISE W/F 45 Officer MULLIS FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

DAVIS CHRISTOPHER JARMAN W/M 26 Officer LLEWELYN DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FERCHICHI NACEREDDINE NMN W/M 24 Officer BLACK OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, DUI-MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES

DODSON SHANE WINSTON W/M 45 Officer BLACK DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

BROWN ERIC MARSHALL W/M 32 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

ALEXANDER ALICIA RENEE B/F 29 Officer DUNN CHILD SUPPORT

PHILLIPS MICHAEL LLOYD W/M 35 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

THOMAS PRESTON VAUGHN W/M 34 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-MISDEMEANOR

SIMMONS JESSICA MARIE W/F 32 DTF BROWN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

SCHRADER JONATHAN EUGENE W/M 28 Officer MATHIS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISDEMEANOR

PLEDGER CHRISTOPHER JAMESON W/M 22 Officer DYE THEFT BY TAKING-MISDEMEANOR

COCKBURN JOHNATHON LEE TANNER W/M 21 Officer WILSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BARNETTE LARRY JOEY, JR W/M 33 Officer OWENS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

BANKS MICHAEL LEWIS W/M 37 Officer HICKS DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOLLINGSWORTH JIMMY WAYNE W/M 47 Officer CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ORTIZ ADAM W/M 32 Officer EVANS POSSESSION OF MARAJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

PENCE MICHELLE NANCY W/F 48 DTF BROWN POSSESSION OF METH

CLAY DERRICK MICAH B/M 30 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-MISDEMEANOR

WILSON JAMES TIMOTHY W/M 41 Officer HICKS HIT AND RUN, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES OR DEATH, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

MORGAN GREGORY LAMAR W/M 50 DTF BROWN POSSESSION OF METH

PADGETT JODY DILLON W/M 24 Officer CAREATHERS SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, FALSE IMPRISONMENT

ANTHONY JEFFERY WADE W/M 35 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

CROWDER JUSTIN HEATH W/M 35 DTF DOYLE POSSESSION OF METH

PARNELL JERRY ROSS W/M 52 DTF DOYLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

BRYSON LUKE VAN DAM W/M 20 DTF DOYLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 0Z

HUGHES MELISSA ANN W/F 30 Officer CAREATHERS POSSESSION OF METH

PINES ANTONIO DARTEZ B/M 24 PROBATION MATTHEWS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

HOLLINGSWORTH JIMMY WAYNE W/M 47 Officer MATHIS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISDEMEANOR

BELL WILLIAM ZACHERY W/M 36 Officer CAREATHERS HOLD FOR MURRAY COUNTY

WAGNER RONALD EUGENE W/M 22 Officer ALFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

GRIFFIN RONNIE KYLE W/M 26 Officer CAMPBELL NO LICENSE, OPEN CONTAINER, TAGLIGHT

DORSEY BRITTANY DASHAIQUE B/F 20 GSP Officer BALLARD POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

MOSELEY JULIUS CALHOUN B/M 45 Officer EVANS DISRUPTING PERSON MAKING 911 CALL

PATTERSON BUFFY JEAN W/F Officer CARTER THEFT BY TAKING-MISD

TAYLOR ALISHA DANIELLE W/F 31 Officer MILLER

MCCULLOUGH KENNETH FRANK W/M 44 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

BRADLEY CHRISTOPHER RYAN W/M 34 Officer MILLER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

NEZ JAMES JOSHUA W/M 36 Officer BARKLEY RETURN FROM DR VISIT

KELLEY BRITTANY JANEL B/F 25 Officer FORREST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, TURN SIGNAL VIOLATION, MISSING LICENSE PLATE

JONES CAITLIN BROOKE W/F 17 Officer HOUSER POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE, MARIJUANA-MISD

MARKUM KAITLYN HELEN W/F 18 Officer HOUSER POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE, MARIJUANA-MISD

NOLES ANGELA LEE W/F 35 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

KELLY TRAVIS JACOB W/M 28 Officer WEBBER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE, MARIJUANA-MISD

MILLS PAUL MATTHEW W/M 18 Officer WEBBER POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE, MARIJUANA-MISD

KINCAID BRENDA SUE W/F 41 Officer WOOTEN BURGLARY

WARREN PAUL DEWAYNE W/M 45 Officer BROWN USE OF COMMUNICATION DEVICE TO COMMIT A FELONY, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY

SKILES BILLY JAN W/M 30 Officer BROWN USE OF COMMUNICATION DEVICE TO COMMIT A FELONY, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT

FRANCISCO JIMENEZ NMN W/M 28 Officer SIMPSON VIOLATION OF TPO

BROWN GORDON MADISON W/M 24 Officer STANFIELD THEFT OF LOST OR MISLAID PROPERTY-MISD

WITLOW SUMMER DION W/F 24 Officer LANG DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

SERRANO-REYES LINDA RAYE W/F 33 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

MARKLEY JONATHAN HARLAN W/M 35 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, WINDOW TINT VIOLATION

DEVLIN JULIE DIANE W/F 38 Officer THOMAS DUI-MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WOOTEN DARIAN TAYLOR B/M 25 Officer WHITFIELD EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

MOORE KATHRYN LYNN W/F 30 WALK-IN WEEKENDER

HAYES HEATHER UDELE W/F 39 Officer WHITFIELD FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

CANTRELL RANDY LAVAUGHN W/M 35 Officer SCARBROUGH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, TAILLIGHT REQUIREMENT

FELDER MARGARET ALEXANDER W/F 25 Officer WOOTEN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

DAVIS JESSE LEE W/M 33 Officer WOOTEN OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT (X3), INTERFERING WITH 911, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, PURCHASE, POSSESS, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

HOWELL MARQUIS LARELL B/M 21 Officer TATE PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

UPSHAW ROCKIE LAMAR B/M 31 Officer HOUSER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

BELL ROGER LEE B/M 27 Officer FORREST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

PARLETT APRIL MICHELLE W/F 36 Officer HOLLAND THEFT BY TAKING-MISD

VENABLE EDWARD ALLEN W/M 41 Officer HOLLAND GIVING FALSE NAME, FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

HELTON RUSSELL WAYNE W/M 48 Officer BALLARD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

FRASER ZACHARY KYLE W/M 24 Officer TATE THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISD

BARNES ALEXIS KAY W/F 19 Officer JONES POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

BAREFIELD CODY LEE W/M 20 Officer JONES POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

PARKER CHEYENNE ROSE W/F 20 Officer JONES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, POSSESSION OF SCH IV, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER

MCGLOCTON GARY SANWAREN B/M 35 Officer WOOTEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

HENDRICKSON JOHN ARTHUR W/M 37 Officer STAFFORD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

WHITWORTH JAME RAY W/M 59 Officer WEBBER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

MCCALLISTER AUSTIN RAY W/M 21 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

CARTER JANET LESAGE W/F 60 Officer COKER DUI ALCOHOL, OPEN CONTAINER, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

RAMOS ARTEMAO H/M 49 Officer ENGLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

MORAN THOMAS WILLIAM W/M 32 76436 Officer VANDYKE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, NO INSURANCE, VEHICLE OR LOAD DRAGGING ON HIGHWAY

SEXTON WILLIAM JUNIOR B/M 49 35282 Officer WEBBER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

FEERO CODY LEE W/M 22 8813 Officer BALLARD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

JOHNSON TRACY LEE W/F 35 3760 Officer BALLARD FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, REMOVING OR AFFIXING TAG, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, NO INSURANCE

SMITH CHRISTOPHER EUGENE W/M 46 50029 Officer COOK FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

PARKS CHARLES EDWARD W/M 42 23997 Officer WHITFIELD DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE; EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, REMOVING/AFFIXING TAG, NO INSURANCE